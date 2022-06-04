Sharks’ season ends in NorCal playoffs | High school baseball
By Juan Reyes
WATSONVILLE—St. Francis High baseball coach Ken Nakagawa knew going into this season they were not expected to win the Pacific Coast Athletic League’s Mission Division over teams such as Alisal, Monte Vista Christian and Soledad. But this particular group, especially the senior class, had already overcome too...
Both Watsonville High seniors, Angel Lopez and Lucia Umeki-Martinez, said they prospered greatly from their teachers during their four years at WHS. “All of them (teachers) had their own personalities and their own way of teaching and I feel I came out ahead because of that,” Lopez said. “It was my class in agriculture that really changed me; I mean, we are in an agricultural community. That is why I plan to head to Cal Poly to study agriculture. This has been a good school for me.”
Taking advantage of the sprawling athletic field of Landmark Elementary School that adjoins the tiny campus of New School, 25 graduates filed onto the lawn on the first day of June to fetch their high school diplomas. “It’s a good feeling, to realize all the effort I put into this,”...
Early returns late Tuesday night show Jimmy Dutra ahead of his two opponents, with 47% of the vote, while Felipe Hernandez trails with 34% in the race for the Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors District 4 seat. Ed Acosta, meanwhile, is in third with 14%. Dutra and Hernandez are...
WATSONVILLE—Through bustling cities, along coastal roads and past vast agricultural fields, thousands of bicyclists are riding from San Francisco to Los Angeles, an annual 545-mile ride started in 1994 to raise money for HIV/AIDS prevention and care programs. It is the world’s largest annual HIV/AIDS fundraiser. This year’s...
SAN JOSE (CBS SF) -- A 23-year-old San Jose man has been arrested in the May 17 fatal shooting near Rancho del Pueblo Golf Course. San Jose police said Carlos Espinoza was being held in connection with the murder of 32-year-old Carlos David Tovar.The incident began in the evening hours. Officers responded to the area of South King Road and Hermocilla Way to investigate a call of a person shot. When they arrived at the scene, they located an adult male victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Even though officers provided life-saving measures, Tovar died of his injuries.During the investigation, detectives developed evidence that Espinoza was a suspect in the case. On June 3, officers took Espinoza into custody.A motive of the shooting has not been released. It was San José's 11th homicide of the year.Anyone with information is asked to Contact Detective Sergeant Van den Broeck #3829 or Detective Meeker #3272 of the San José Police Department's Homicide unit at 408-277-5283, or via email: 3829@sanjoseca.gov and/or 3272@sanjoseca.gov
Northern California will be cloudy going into the weekend, with a chance of some showers as well, according to Meteorologist Eileen Javora. Some of the higher terrains will have the best chance of rain, especially going into Saturday night. Most of NorCal will remain dry into Saturday morning, but as...
June is Pride Month, a time dedicated to honoring and achieving equal justice and opportunity for LGBTQ+ Americans. It is an observance of the Stonewall riots in 1969, but also a celebration, with cities across the country hosting marches, parades and other events. Santa Cruz Pride’s annual parade was held...
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police are investigating two homicides that occurred within an hour of each other. The first death was reported just after 11 p.m. on Monday in the 10000 block of MacArthur Boulevard after being alerted to gunfire by ShotSpotter technology, police said. When they got there, a...
SAN JOSE – Police in San Jose are investigating two separate shootings over the weekend, one of them fatal.At about 7:30 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a shooting in the area of Monterey Road and Rancho Drive in South San Jose, where a male victim was found with a life-threatening injury and later died, San Jose police said on social media. The death is the city's 13th homicide this year.Another shooting was reported early Sunday, in the 1500 block of Hamilton Avenue, in the city's Willow Glen neighborhood. A male victim was found about 3:35 a.m. with a life-threatening injury, police said. No other details were released about the shootings.
(KRON) – A 4.1 magnitude earthquake was reported in the East Bay 2.5 to 3.7 miles north-northwest of Bay Point, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The earthquake, which happened at 5:07 a.m., has been felt as far west as Burlingame on the Peninsula and San Francisco’s Ocean Beach, as far north as Fairfield and […]
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The search for a shooter continues in southeast Fresno after a man was shot while walking near an apartment complex. Police were called to Kings Canyon and Argyle for reports of a gunshot victim just before 10:30 on Friday night. Investigators say a man in his...
SAN JOSE (KRON) – A “routine” call of a vehicle collision led to the discovery of a virtual armory of weapons, according to San Jose Police Department Assistant Chief Paul Joseph via Twitter. “Patrol officers responded to a ‘routine’ call of a solo vehicle collision. The driver had a pistol concealed in his waistband, and […]
Police are searching for a man suspected of fatally shooting a Safeway store employee early Sunday after a dispute in San Jose. The shooting was reported about 3:35 a.m. and when police arrived, they found a man with at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Measure D appeared to be failing soon after the polls closed Tuesday night, with 68% of voters opposing it. As of 8:20pm, 15,704 of the 22,966 votes counted were against the measure. Also called the “Santa Cruz County Greenway Initiative,” this measure would change the county’s General Plan to include...
CERES (CBS13) — A 16-year-old boy was arrested for being in possession of a gun on campus and several other charges.
According to a press release from Ceres Police, on Monday at 12:35 p.m., Central Valley High School staff contacted a School Resource Officer to report a possible gang fight involving a gun.
An investigation involving multiple interviews with students led to the discovery of a photo of a handgun that looked like it was taken in the bathroom.
The SRO was able to figure out who posted the photo to social media and who was in possession of the handgun.
The press release goes on to say that the investigation led them to a Ceres home.
A 16-year-old boy was arrested at the home and taken to Juvenile Hall for booking.
He was booked for possession of a firearm without serial numbers, possession of a weapon at school, child cruelty, carrying a loaded firearm not registered, carrying a loaded firearm in public with special circumstances, and possession of a concealable firearm by a minor.
Police say that the incident appears to be an isolated incident between students.
Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact School Resource Officer Beltran at Lorenzo.Beltran@ci.ceres.ca.us.
A series of First Friday art shows will kick off in Seascape Village this summer thanks to Stable Life Services (SLS), a nonprofit aiming to support individuals with special needs and their caregivers. First Friday is a monthly art tour featuring local artists in venues across Santa Cruz County. SLS...
