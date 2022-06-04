ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Special Olympics drops vaccine rule after Florida threatens $27M fine

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) After the state threatened to impose a $27.5 million fine, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday that the Special Olympics USA Games will not have a COVID-19 vaccination requirement next week in Orlando. The Florida Department of Health sent a notice Thursday to Special...

3 To Know: Florida at high risk of straining hospitals, more

1. Much of Florida at high risk of straining hospitals. The latest wave of COVID-19 infections, driven by omicron subvariants of the coronavirus, has surged so much that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people in most of central and southern Florida should mask up while indoors.
$10 million in funding, $1,000 bonuses for SWFL first responders

Gov. Ron DeSantis has allocated $10 million in state funding for Florida’s Urban Search and Rescue teams and promised another round of $1,000 bonuses for first responders. The state’s eight urban Search and Rescue teams are typically the first boots to hit the ground when disasters like hurricanes and building collapses happen across Florida. The money will be used to support those teams by providing them with vital equipment and helping them get the training they need to immediately respond to disasters. These teams play an important role after a hurricane, for instance, by conducting search and rescue missions and providing lifesaving actions to devastated areas.
CDC lists more Florida counties at high risk for COVID transmission

The 23 counties include nearly all of Central Florida, coast to coast, and South Florida. Two weeks ago, only nine counties were at high risk of transmission. The latest surge of COVID-19 across Florida has placed more than 20 counties at high risk of community spread during the previous week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported.
State audit finds errors in Florida’s COVID-19 data

COVID-19 data reporting in the State of Florida was not always correct, according to a new report from the state auditor general. A state auditor just released an evaluation of how the state handled the crush of COVID data. The beginning of the pandemic was chaotic and confusing. Many people...
Gov. DeSantis signs Florida school safety bill

On Tuesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed HB 1421, a bill first filed in January, which takes several measures to improve school safety in Florida. According to a press release from the governor’s press office, the steps taken by HB 1421 will build on legislation over the last three years to implement the additional recommendations of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission meant to make schools safer and improve youth mental health in Florida. In the Freedom First budget, DeSantis also approved $140 million for mental health and $210 million for school safety, including “school-hardening” grants and youth mental health awareness and assistance training.
Florida lawmakers polled on gun violence special session

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) Florida lawmakers will have until 3 p.m. Friday to weigh in on a proposal by Democrats to hold a special legislative session on gun violence. Secretary of State Cord Byrd announced the timeline for lawmakers to respond to a poll about holding a special session. The poll was...
floridapolitics.com

Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 5.30.22

Charlie Crist keeps on winning endorsements, but a tropical storm this early? That's not winning. Kids and teenagers sometimes do stupid things. Most of the time, adults can make the punishment fit the crime. Maybe the kid gets grounded for a week or, in the case of a teen, loses his car privileges. Maybe Mom and Dad decide their child will miss a friend’s birthday party.
Is Gov. Ron DeSantis running for president?

Gov. Ron DeSantis stopped by Lee County on Wednesday to talk about water, but he had a lot of other things to say, too. Every time DeSantis holds a news conference, he has an agenda. His agenda in Lee County was to talk about water quality and conservation. The crowd...
Toby Hazlewood

Governor Ron DeSantis Warns Companies To Avoid “Political Activism” As He Makes an Example of the Rays

Did the Rays lose funding because of tweet in favor of gun controls?. Governor Ron DeSantisMatt Johnson, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. When Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis signed the state's budget for 2022-2023 this week, he took the opportunity to veto a few of the 'sprinkle-list' items from it - in fact, he vetoed almost $3.1 billion of what he saw as unnecessary items from the budget.
Florida gasoline prices hit $4.76 record

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Florida hit a record-high $4.76 on Sunday, and AAA says it will likely continue to rise. “Unfortunately, the pain at the pump is likely to get even worse this week,” AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said in a prepared statement Monday. “Gasoline made very strong gains in the futures market last week. When that happens, we normally see retail prices rise. It can take days or a week for pump prices to reflect the change, but it wouldn’t be a surprise to see retailers raise their prices another 20 cents by Monday night. At this rate, it sure seems like there’s very little resistance to rising prices at the pump, and $5 a gallon is quickly becoming a very real possibility this summer.”
Florida sheriff retires after moving outside of county

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida sheriff launched his retirement amid criticism that he moved outdoors the Jacksonville area no matter a county structure requiring that he keep there. In a press launch, Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams talked about Thursday that he did not want to handle a courtroom...
Florida School District Bans Bookbags over Potential Security Threat

Fort Lauderdale— Parents with school-age children that attend schools within the Broward County School District have been told that as of Tuesday June 7th, “no bookbags and backpacks will be permitted in any school building” as the school district may have received a credit threat (s) of violence that could take place in the last days of the school year.
