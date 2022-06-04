ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Why US gun violence spikes in warm weather

By Issam Ahmed
Phys.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom the Texas school massacre to a Tulsa hospital shooting and many less-reported incidents, a recent spate of gun violence across America bears out a trend police departments have long sworn by: murders go up in warmer weather. The link has been written about for decades by criminologists, with...

phys.org

Phys.org

California's 'red flag' law utilized for 58 threatened mass shootings

In the wake of the shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19 children and two teachers dead, legislators in Washington, D.C., and across the country are debating "red flag" laws or extreme risk protection orders (ERPOs). Known as gun violence restraining orders (GVROs) in California, extreme risk protection orders exist...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Phys.org

A call to action on the issue of gun violence

In response to the historical devastation of mass shootings in the United States, including the recent mass shooting of 19 innocent children in Uvalde, TX, Violence and Gender Editor-in-Chief Mary Ellen O'Toole, Ph.D. has issued an immediate call to action for superior gun control laws and legislation. "We've waited long...
UVALDE, TX
TheWrap

‘The View': Joy Behar Says Gun Laws Will Definitely Change ‘Once Black People Get Guns in This Country’

Joy Behar got blunt on Wednesday’s episode of “The View,” saying that if more Black people in the country owned guns, politicians would enact gun reform much quicker. The hosts spent most of the Hot Topics discussion on gun reform once more, as they regularly have been since the horrific killing of 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas. In the days following the mass shooting, the women at the table have offered their thoughts on what will actually prompt congress to act, suggesting this week that gun advocates be forced to see “these graphic photographs of what these guns do to little kids bodies.”
UVALDE, TX
Phys.org

Looking for the origin of slow earthquakes in the Guerrero gap

We are underway on our 48-day long expedition offshore of the west coast of Mexico near Acapulco, where the young Cocos oceanic plate dives beneath the North American plate. Most of this subduction zone, often referred to as "the Mexican segment of the Middle America Trench," has produced large earthquakes in the last 100 years, including the dramatic 8.0-magnitude Michoacán earthquake in 1985 that killed more than 10,000 people in Mexico City. One of the exceptions is the Guerrero seismic gap. This portion of the Mexican subduction zone has not ruptured in a large (M>7) earthquake since at least 1911. Instead, large and relatively shallow slow-slip events—which release energy slowly over days to months without generating strong seismic waves—occur there approximately every 3–5 years.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Military plane crash - live: Four reported dead, no ‘nuclear material’ after aircraft goes down in California

A military aircraft has crashed in California’s Imperial County killing four people who were on board, according to reports.The MV-22B Osprey came down in Imperial County near Highway 78 and the town of Glamis, around 30 miles north of the Mexican border, and more than 150 miles east of San Diego, says The San Diego Union-Tribune.Rescuers are searching for a fifth person who was onboard the aircraft, according to dispatchers.The crash was confirmed by Naval Air Facility El Centro, which is around 30 miles from the crash site.“NAFEC has just received reports of a downed aircraft in the vicinity of Coachella Canal Road and Highway 78. Installation, federal fire and Imperial County Fire Department are responding,” stated Naval Air Facility El Centro’s Facebook page.Stay tuned for latest news and updates
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
Phys.org

Spain searches for wounded bear and cub after brutal attack

Spanish authorities are trying to find a brown bear and her cub which were separated after a brutal attack by a male bear that was caught on camera by two onlookers. The assault took place on a rocky mountainside in the northern Castilla y Leon region. Although the mother bear...
ANIMALS
Phys.org

Scientists find new indicators of Alaska permafrost thawing

More areas of year-round unfrozen ground have begun dotting Interior and Northwest Alaska and will continue to increase in extent due to climate change, according to new research by University of Alaska Fairbanks Geophysical Institute scientists. The scientists said the spread of taliks—volumes of unfrozen ground within areas of permafrost—has...
Phys.org

Does media exposure influence an individual's risk of radicalization?

A recent analysis in Campbell Systematic Reviews examined the effects of media on two aspects of radicalization: the support of the use of radical violence in the name of a cause or ideology (called cognitive radicalization) and the actual involvement in such violence (called behavioral radicalization). The analysis, which included...
MENTAL HEALTH
Phys.org

The US is importing baby formula to help end supply shortage. What parents need to know

Industry and federal efforts to alleviate a baby formula shortage in the U.S. are ramping up, with the import of foreign brands supplementing increased domestic production. It follows a crisis in which mothers, fathers and caregivers across the U.S. have had to scramble to find scarce supplies or drive long distances to buy formula.
HEALTH
Public Safety
Public Safety
Biking
Biking
Phys.org

How social media fuels antisemitism

According to the Anti-Defamation League, 2021 was a low point in the history of American antisemitism. The organization tallied 2,717 antisemitic incidents for that year, the most since it began collecting data in 1979. In the newly published book "Antisemitism on Social Media," a group of scholars examines how Twitter,...
INTERNET
Phys.org

Grandparent 'child care' a win across generations

As parents struggle to juggle work and family commitments, early childhood education experts are encouraging Australians to acknowledge the important role of grandparents as critical caregivers in society. With an aging population and challenges with Australia's childcare system, the University of South Australia's Emeritus Professor Marjory Ebbeck says strong grandparent-child...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Phys.org

Many gun policy solutions are effective and popular, experts say

While there are many factors contributing to the scourge of gun violence in the United States, one thing is clear: The data—and the majority of Americans—support laws that sensibly restrict access to firearms under certain conditions. "We have evidence-based solutions that exist right now that are supported by...
LAW

