Watertown, SD

Agendas for the week of June 6

By Watertown Public Opinion
Watertown Public Opinion
Watertown Public Opinion
 4 days ago
Airport Board

Meets Monday at Noon in the upstairs conference room at City Hall, 23 Second St. N.E

Watertown City Council

Meets Monday at 5:30 p.m. in the city council chambers at City Hall, 23 Second St. N.E.

Codington County Commission

Meets at 9 a.m. Thursday, in the commission chambers at the Codington County Courthouse, 14 First Ave. S.E.

For a full agenda, visit www.codington.org/commissioners-agenda/

Watertown Regional Library Board of Trustees

MeetsTuesday at 4:15 p.m. in the community room of the Watertown Regional Library, 160 Sixth St. N.E. Agenda items of note:

  • Consider request to withdraw from the Emergency Cares Fund grant.
  • Consider appeal of trespass warning for Diedre Whitman.

Watertown City Council work session

Meets Thursday at noon in the city council chambers at City Hall, 23 Second St. N.E. to hold a rebranding kickoff with Simpleview.

City Plan Commission and city Board of Adjustment

Meets Thursday at 4:15 p.m. in the city council chambers at City Hall, 23 Second St. N.E.

For full city agendas, visit watertown.civicweb.net/Portal/MeetingTypeList.aspx

The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
