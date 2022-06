Most Blue Oval fans are well aware of the many issues presented by the Ford 5.4L V8 Triton powerplant, at least the three-valve version, which has become a major thorn in the side of owners over the years. More than one technician/YouTuber has covered these issues in great detail over the years as well, including David Long of The Car Wizard fame and Ford Tech Makuloco, who has gone over that engine’s roller follower maintenance requirements more than once, as well as how to diagnose ticking noises and why only Motorcraft spark plugs should be used. Now, Ford Tech Makuloco is back with yet another Ford 5.4L V8 Triton video, this time discussing why those engines are cracking valve covers and jumping timing.

CARS ・ 17 HOURS AGO