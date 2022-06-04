Mayor’s employee drives car that kills pedestrian on 170 freeway

Authorities on Friday identified a pedestrian who was killed on the Hollywood (170) Freeway by a car driven by the director of Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti’s Crisis Response Team.

Carlos Gonzalez, 36, died at the scene of his injury, which occurred around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday on the northbound 170 freeway at Victory Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office and the California Highway Patrol.

It was unclear why Gonzalez was walking on the freeway when he was hit by the vehicle. His city of residence was not known.

Los Angeles police confirmed that the vehicle involved was owned by the city and sustained severe damage. Police also confirmed the driver — who was taken to a hospital following the crash — was a city employee.

The driver was identified by the mayor’s office Wednesday as Joseph Avalos, a Los Angeles Police Department reserve officer who runs the mayor’s Crisis Response Team. Press secretary Harrison Wollman of Garcetti’s office told City News Service that Avalos was discharged from a hospital Wednesday morning.

The Crisis Response Team trains volunteers to respond to crisis situations, such as shootings, serious traffic accidents, suicides or killings. According to the unit’s website, CRT volunteers act as a “liaison between crisis survivors and department officials such as police officers and investigators.”

“The CRT provides immediate comfort, emotional support and resources to survivors of traumatic events to help those most affected begin their path to recovery,” according to the site.