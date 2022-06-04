Forecast: Cloudy and humid conditions with a few possible showers

Heavy rain from Potential Tropical Cyclone 1 pushed out of SWFL early Saturday morning and the rest of Saturday will feature cloudy and humid conditions.

A few stray showers or downpours are possible during the afternoon as winds push onshore from the northwest and for areas inland due to afternoon heating but most areas will be dry.

Overnight, lows will fall back down into the 70s.

As Potential Tropical Cyclone One moves east, expect a more seasonal pattern to return for Sunday with far more sunshine, highs in the 90s, and only isolated afternoon sea breezes with storms mainly inland.

Next week, a typical summer afternoon pattern will return with highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid-70s.

Potential Tropical Cyclone 1 may have some life left in the Atlantic Ocean, but there are no other tropical systems to watch at this time.