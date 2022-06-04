ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Forecast: Cloudy and humid conditions with a few possible showers

By Chief Meteorologist Allyson Rae
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M8G4U_0g0ILkt100

Heavy rain from Potential Tropical Cyclone 1 pushed out of SWFL early Saturday morning and the rest of Saturday will feature cloudy and humid conditions.

A few stray showers or downpours are possible during the afternoon as winds push onshore from the northwest and for areas inland due to afternoon heating but most areas will be dry.

Overnight, lows will fall back down into the 70s.

As Potential Tropical Cyclone One moves east, expect a more seasonal pattern to return for Sunday with far more sunshine, highs in the 90s, and only isolated afternoon sea breezes with storms mainly inland.

Next week, a typical summer afternoon pattern will return with highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid-70s.

Potential Tropical Cyclone 1 may have some life left in the Atlantic Ocean, but there are no other tropical systems to watch at this time.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swfl
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
24K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy