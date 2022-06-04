ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

Post Office workers at Crown branches go on strike over pay dispute

The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v6yBP_0g0IJuXT00
The Communication Workers Union has not ruled out further strikes over pay.

Post Office workers have gone on strike in a dispute over pay.

Members of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) walked out on Saturday. The strike will affect Crown post offices – larger branches often sited on high streets.

It is the second bout of industrial action since the dispute flared and the union is not ruling out further strikes.

The CWU said all 114 Crown post offices would close on Saturday, warning that the supply-chain strike means there will be no cash collections or deliveries to post offices on Monday.

The union said Post Office management had insisted on a pay freeze for 2021-22 and a “marginally improved” pay offer for 2022.

The CWU assistant secretary Andy Furey said: “Our members worked hard to deliver an excellent annual profit for the company – affordability isn’t management’s problem here. Frankly, their degrading excuse for an offer has only hardened members, who won’t tolerate a collapse in their living standards.

“We thank the public for their understanding and support, and we urge the Post Office to get round the table and thrash out a real settlement that treats key-worker heroes with the respect they deserve.”

About 3,500 union members are involved in the dispute.

A Post Office spokesperson said: “We want to assure our customers that the vast majority of our branches are unaffected by CWU strike action on Saturday. There are 114 branches, typically in city centres, that are directly managed by the Post Office.

“Over two-thirds would normally only be open between 9am and 12.30pm on a Saturday. We apologise to any customers who are inconvenienced by a closure.”

The union said the pay offer was a wage freeze from April 2021 and a 2.5% increase and £500 lump sum from April this year.

Union members in administration and supply chain networks will strike on Monday.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

‘Dropping dead out of trees’: more than 100 corellas in apparent mass poisoning in northern Victoria

The Victorian wildlife watchdog is investigating the deaths of more than 100 long-billed corellas which were found near the Murray River. The birds were discovered by wildlife carer Kirsty Ramadan, who was called to Barmah, near the Victorian/New South Wales border, by the Yorta Yorta centre, to capture a sick long-billed corella on Wednesday. She found 105 long-billed corellas, all dead or dying.
ANIMALS
The Guardian

After 21 people were killed, the Republican party’s newest enemy is … doors

Sign up for the Week in Patriarchy, a newsletter​ on feminism and sexism sent every Saturday. It can be hard to get your head around what rightwingers in the US actually believe. On the one hand, they claim to love babies; on the other hand, they’re against government funds going towards helping to feed babies. They claim to love freedom and hate government meddling, but then they’re frenetically trying to pass bills that would take away a woman’s freedom over her own body and allow the government to meddle in intimate reproductive choices. Like I said, they’re a complex bunch! Still, I’ve mapped their moral compass as best I can, and compiled this handy cheatsheet to help understand where conservatives stand on various issues. Here you go.
UVALDE, TX
buckinghamshirelive.com

Warnings as Post Office workers and train conductors go on strike

Rail passengers are being warned of significant disruption to services over the Bank Holiday weekend because of a strike by conductors at a train company. While Post Office workers have launched a fresh strike in a dispute over pay. Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) at TransPennine...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Strike Action#Crown#Cwu#The Post Office
BBC

Coventry bin strikes: New deal proposed in dispute

A new deal has been offered to bin lorry drivers in Coventry who have been striking for almost six months in a bitter pay dispute. Unite members had voted in favour of continuing industrial action into the summer after failing to reach agreement with the council. The workers have been...
LABOR ISSUES
The Independent

Commuters face six days of rail chaos as more workers to strike in growing dispute over jobs, pay and pensions

More railway workers are to go on strike in growing disputes over pay, jobs and pensions, threatening massive travel chaos later this month.Members of Unite at Transport for London (TfL) and London Underground will join a walkout on June 21 which will cripple Tube services.The Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union has already announced a Tube strike on that day, while its members at Network Rail and 13 train operators will walk out on June 21, 23 and 25.The strikes will be the biggest outbreak of industrial action in the industry in a generation.The disputes are over pay, jobs and...
TRAFFIC
The Guardian

Ray Liotta obituary

“As far back as I can remember, I always wanted to be a gangster.” Those words, delivered with lingering fascination by the actor Ray Liotta, who has died unexpectedly aged 67, ushered audiences into Martin Scorsese’s Goodfellas (1990), one of the most dynamic pictures made about the criminal life and its enticements.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
The Guardian

Why do white supremacists want to kill Black people?

After a century of attempts by Black activists and lawmakers, President Joe Biden signed the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act on the White House lawn, surrounded by Black politicians, clergy, and nonprofit leaders. The new federal law makes lynching a hate crime. Representative Bobby Rush, the bill’s sponsor in the House of Representatives, called the moment “a day of enormous consequence for our nation.” But I had questions. Doubts really. Do white supremacists kill Black people because we did not have a federal anti-lynching law? If not, then does Congress think that such a law will be a deterrent? Will federal prosecutors listen to Black families who say their children were lynched – or to police and coroners who call suspicious deaths “suicides”? Will this law punish civilians for violence but reward them if they join police departments?
SOCIETY
The Guardian

Biden is sending dangerous messages about Taiwan to China. The US should tread with care

Joe Biden made a potentially dangerous statement on Monday. In Tokyo, he gave a flat “yes” to a reporter’s question of whether he was willing to “get involved militarily to defend Taiwan”. “That’s the commitment we made,” the president claimed. In fact, the United States scrapped its formal commitment to defend Taiwan in 1979, replacing a treaty of alliance with the Taiwan Relations Act, which obligates the United States to help equip Taiwan to defend itself.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Guardian

Elizabeth Rose obituary

My daughter, Elizabeth Rose, who has died aged 33 from the effects of Crohn’s disease, was a talented artist and curator and disability advocate who documented her illness on social media. Elizabeth developed Crohn’s in her teenage years and thereafter led an extraordinary artistic life, despite the steady progression...
OBITUARIES
The Guardian

The man who killed a stranger with a single punch, and then turned his life around

Jacob Dunne loved getting into fights. Every weekend he and his friends would go into Nottingham city centre to start a ruck. One night in the summer of 2011, the 19-year-old threw a single punch. He immediately sensed it was different. There was no resistance, and the victim swayed back. “I knew something bad had happened as soon as I hit him,” he says today. Dunne didn’t hang around. Without a word to his friends, he fled the scene.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

The Guardian

307K+
Followers
76K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy