Pennsylvania State Police have charged a suspect with attempted homicide after a stabbing police termed as a “psychotic episode.”. On Saturday at approximately 8:35 p.m., the Pennsylvania State Police, Stroudsburg Station and multiple EMS units were dispatched to area of 485 Wooddale Road, Price Township, Monroe County for a report of a woman screaming for help and a man appearing to have been stabbed. Initial 911 calls indicated that a man, later identified as Matthew Russo, 39, of East Stroudsburg, then fled the area in a gray Toyota Tacoma pickup.

MONROE COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO