Naoya Inoue believes he can be next to wear the pound-for-pound crown left up for grabs in the wake of Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez’s recent defeat. The unbeaten three-division and reigning WBA/IBF bantamweight champ will be able to stake his claim with a repeat win over WBC bantamweight titlist Nonito Donaire. The two meet again this Tuesday from Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, the same site that saw Inoue (22-0, 19KOs) claim a twelve-round, unanimous decision win to unify the titles and win the World Boxing Super Series bantamweight tournament.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO