Palouse adds about 132 new virus cases

Health officials announced approximately 132 new cases of COVID-19 in Whitman and Latah counties over the past week.

Whitman County added approximately 85 cases, according to the weekly update on the county’s public health website. Latah County added 47 new cases, according to figures posted on the Public Health – Idaho North Central District website.

The Daily News’ usual Tuesday update of COVID-19 cases didn’t appear this week because of the Memorial Day holiday.