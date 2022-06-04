L-C Valley opioid overdoses increase

LEWISTON — In 2021, the Lewiston Fire Department and EMS responded to 61 opioid overdose calls, four of which resulted in cardiac arrest and two of which the patient died in the field before they could be transported to a hospital.

From June to December, the number of calls increased to a total of 36, compared to 25 from January through May. All four of the cases that resulted in cardiac arrest, as well as the two deaths in the field happened during that second half of the year.

Fire Chief Travis Myklebust, who’s been with the department for 31 years, said he first noticed the increase last year.

“For the longest time, when we’ve seen other communities in the state, in the region, having overdoses related to opioids — (it) hadn’t really hit home here,” he said. “We started seeing these numbers increase, and they kind of came in waves.”

First responders can tell when a bad batch of drugs is moving through the area based on the number of overdose calls they begin to receive, and the level of need for the overdose reversal drug, Naloxone, Myklebust said.

Though some overdoses are caused by prescription medications, most of the overdoses in the area were caused by street drugs, and often those laced with fentanyl or other synthetic opioids, he said.

Usually, the fentanyl has come laced in counterfeit oxycodone pills, which are blue and pressed in appearance, said said Nez Perce County Coroner Josh Hall.

Hall first saw the number of overdose deaths from synthetic opioids increasing in 2019, and that number has climbed each year — but he’s only seen that information being shared broadly with the public in the last few months.

Overdose deaths in Nez Perce County in general have increased, with five in 2019, nine in 2020 and 18 in 2021. Of those 18, six were fentanyl, he said.

“It’s been going up for the last couple years. And it’s just been in the last couple months that they finally started letting people know that it’s a problem,” he said.

In March, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported that 44% of overdose deaths in the state in 2021 were from synthetic opioids like fentanyl, compared to 21% in 2020 and 12% in 2019.

In the past few weeks, Idaho has also seen fake Tylenol laced with fentanyl, Myklebust said.

“When they’re selling these drugs, they just want to get them in a pill format,” he said. “They don’t care what it looks like.”

In the past year, his department has also used more of the opioid reversal drug Naloxone (brand name Narcan) than in years before.

“One of my chiefs came in and said, ‘Hey, we’re almost out of Narcan, we need to order more.’ And I’m like, ‘Well, didn’t we just order it?’ ” Myklebust said. “We haven’t (ever) gone through the volume of Narcan administration like we’ve had over the last year.”

Police officers, who often arrive first at a scene, have also been administering more Naloxone, said Capt. Jeff Klone with the Lewiston Police Department.

“I would not say that we use it regularly or on a wide scale or anything like that,” he said. “But we have used it, I guess a little more often than we’ve seen in the past.”

From what the department knows, he said, the fentanyl-laced pills are moved through Spokane and then taken to the L-C Valley. But from where they originated is still unknown.

Fentanyl in counterfeit pills presents a specific danger — both because of the potency, which ranges from 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine, and because the pills have inconsistent amounts of the drug. Some other synthetic opioids, like carfentanil, are even stronger than fentanyl.

“It’s not a perfect process when they press those pills,” Hall said. “So some of them might not have hardly any fentanyl in them. And then the other ones might have a bunch in it.”

So far, the main way first responders have been trying to prevent those overdose deaths has been increasing the number of first responders, including police officers, who carry Naloxone.

They’re also trying to educate the public about overdoses, Myklebust said, and what to do if a person encounters someone who is overdosing. In some cases, people have not called 911 because they were worried they’d get in trouble.

“Those are the ones where we see these numbers — of four people in cardiac arrest and two of them (who) we don’t even transport,” he said.

Naloxone nasal spray is free and available to the public through organizations like the North Idaho AIDS Coalition and the Idaho Harm Reduction Project. Idaho has a Good Samaritan law that protects those administering Naloxone from prosecution for possession or paraphernalia.

Ten years ago, Myklebust said he wouldn’t have thought it necessary for law enforcement to carry Naloxone, or for overdose rescue kits to be available in the community. He’s since changed his mind.

“These people, they’re not intentionally overdosing on this stuff,” he said. “These drugs are laced with this product. These individuals are family members of people, they’re our community members. And you know what, they may have made one bad choice, but that doesn’t justify them losing their life.”

Sun may be contacted at rsun@lmtribune.com or on Twitter at @Rachel_M_Sun. This report is made possible by the Lewis-Clark Valley Healthcare Foundation in partnership with Northwest Public Broadcasting, the Lewiston Tribune and the Moscow-Pullman Daily News.