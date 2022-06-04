ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Noisy muffler, loud music complaints sidetrack city budget debate

By By Brie Handgraaf
The Wilson Times
 4 days ago
Wilson City Manager Grant Goings speaks during the City Council’s Thursday morning work session. Department leaders in attendance were prepared to answer council members’ questions about their agencies’ needs.
Councilman Michael Bell, left, asks about the city’s budget for the Wilson Police Department during Thursday morning’s meeting as Wilson Chief Financial Officer Amy Staton listens.

With few questions on the city’s proposed $268 million budget, Wilson City Council members turned Thursday’s discussion to questions about noisy cars and neighbors.

“Loud mufflers — can anything be done about them?” asked Councilman Donald Evans.

“It needs to be a regulatory issue,” explained Police Chief Scott Biddle, likening it to environmental emissions tests during annual vehicle inspections.

“It is like (illegally) tinted windows — you can always find someone who’ll sign off on it,” said Councilman James Johnson.

Wilson police officers can write tickets for loud mufflers, but drivers just have to pay a fine and aren’t required to bring their exhaust systems into compliance.

When the issue is noise violations in neighborhoods, Biddle said officers usually issue a warning before writing a citation on the second offense.

“Is there a point where it becomes excessive?” asked Johnson, referring to an ongoing dispute among neighbors in the Belle Meade community. “The argument is being made that you’re missing it because they are turning it down before officers arrive.”

“The whole issue is more than just disturbing music. It has become a problem between neighbors,” Biddle replied. “We tried to bring them together, but they won’t even come together and speak. ... They won’t work it out, so the best option for them is to go to court to address it.”

City Attorney Jim Cauley said officials could increase fines for noise violations and adopt a sliding scale that boosts fine amounts for repeat offenses. He agreed with Johnson, who suggested making it part of the city’s legislative agenda for Wilson County’s delegation to the N.C. General Assembly.

BUDGET TALKS

Goings’ budget proposal, which was discussed during Thursday’s meeting, keeps the property tax rate of 57.5 cents per $100 of property valuation and 18 cents per $100 valuation in the city’s municipal service district.

The budget includes a natural gas base rate increase of $1.50 a month with a 2% gas consumption rate increase, water and sewer base rate increases of $1 per month each, a $1.50 solid waste fee increase, a $1 increase for pool admission and golf cart use, a $2 to $4 increase to Greenlight broadband packages and a 3% increase to permitting fees.

“I really appreciate the modest increases in various line items, such as gas and other utility-driven prices. I call those user fees because if you use them, you pay them,” Evans said. “It is a way for us to keep the tax rate down, and I appreciate the efforts in that, but the only thing I’d ask is to take the $50,000 in the budget for sidewalks and take that to $200,000 to do more sidewalks.”

Goings noted the line item is for new sidewalks rather than repairs and $50,000 would cover roughly a half-mile worth of sidewalk construction.

Several council members questioned whether the police department was properly funded to maintain staffing levels and meet the community’s needs. Goings noted that the city has maintained a healthy fund balance to address issues as they arise during the course of the year rather than requiring officials to plan for all circumstances.

“You had to buy two firetrucks recently, and that has not really had any impact on the city’s financial position,” Goings said.

Biddle said his biggest obstacle is finding qualified candidates, especially since interest in law enforcement careers has declined in recent years.

The budget will be the subject of a public hearing at the 7 p.m. meeting on June 16 at City Hall.

