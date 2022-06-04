MT WFO BILLINGS Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

UPDATE: JUNE 7 AT 9:42 A.M. The following is a Facebook post from Amusement Park Drive-in Theater:. "Thank you for all the good will. For those of you that don't know it is nearly impossible to find insurance for a seventy year old wooden drive-in screen (we moved this screen from Cody, Wyo. 17 years ago) and yes it burned to the ground and there was no insurance on it. We as a family have loved the drive-in and have been trying to rebuild it, during things like Free Wednesday nights. Anyway it has been a tough day for our family. Please, at this time, do not do any Go Fund Me, as we do not wish to be obligated to re-build. We need to take a few days to process and look at our options. Again, thank you all for your support, we appreciate all of our patrons."

LAUREL, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO