Billings, MT

MT WFO BILLINGS Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

KULR8
 5 days ago

————— SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT. ...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Carter and. southeastern Powder River Counties through 200 AM MDT... At 109 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along. a line extending from 19...

www.kulr8.com

KULR8

ID Missoula MT Zone Forecast

————— 314 FPUS55 KMSO 082037. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and a slight. chance of thunderstorms early in the evening, then areas of rain. late in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Chance of. precipitation 30 percent. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
MISSOULA, MT
KULR8

Montana man dies in apparent fall in Glacier National Park

WEST GLACIER, Mont. (AP) — A 19-year-old western Montana man has died in an apparent fall in Glacier National Park, park officials said Wednesday. A man called park dispatch on Tuesday afternoon to report he had planned to climb Mt. Brown with Winslow Nichols of Columbia Falls, but that they became separated.
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
KULR8

Black bear caught in Fromberg, relocated to mountains

BILLINGS – A black bear that showed up in Fromberg recently was captured by Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks this week before it could get acclimated to unsecured garbage. FWP staff relocated the bear to an unoccupied area of the mountains where it could live without significant human contact or unnatural attractants.
FROMBERG, MT
KULR8

Video by Zack Moyers

The Amusement Park Drive-in Theater burnt down. Billings and the Laurel fire department were both on scene as well as the Yellowstone County sheriff department.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

FCC proposes fine for radio operator over fire communication

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Federal Communications Commissions has proposed a $34,000 fine against an Idaho man that the agency says interfered with firefighters' radio communications during a wildfire last year when he alerted them to hazards in the region. The FCC said alleged interference happened while the U.S....
ELK RIVER, ID
KULR8

5 killed, 5 hurt when van collides with truck in Arkansas

DERMOTT, Ark. (AP) — Five people were killed and five others injured after a large truck collided with a van belonging to a school serving disabled adults in southeast Arkansas, authorities said. The crash happened Monday afternoon on U.S. 65 when the 15-passenger van failed to yield when crossing...
ARKANSAS STATE
KULR8

Fire at Amusement Park Drive-in Theater

UPDATE: JUNE 7 AT 9:42 A.M. The following is a Facebook post from Amusement Park Drive-in Theater:. "Thank you for all the good will. For those of you that don't know it is nearly impossible to find insurance for a seventy year old wooden drive-in screen (we moved this screen from Cody, Wyo. 17 years ago) and yes it burned to the ground and there was no insurance on it. We as a family have loved the drive-in and have been trying to rebuild it, during things like Free Wednesday nights. Anyway it has been a tough day for our family. Please, at this time, do not do any Go Fund Me, as we do not wish to be obligated to re-build. We need to take a few days to process and look at our options. Again, thank you all for your support, we appreciate all of our patrons."
LAUREL, MT
KULR8

Glacier National Park announces masking mandate

GLACIER NATIONAL PARK -- Mask wearing is now required for all people when entering federal buildings, regardless of vaccination status due to current high COVID-19 community levels. The park thanks visitors for their patience and commitment in protecting park staff, and other visitors. More from this section.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KULR8

Republican U.S. House District candidates react to Tuesday night's unofficial results

HELENA, Mont. - As unofficial results come in, Republican candidate for the Eastern U.S. House District, Matt Rosendale sent a statement on his lead over the other candidates. “I am genuinely humbled by the overwhelming support of the people of Montana,” said Rosendale. “I have always viewed representing our state as one of the highest privileges, and I look forward to the opportunity to once again earn the votes of Montanans as we move forward to the General Election in November.”
MONTANA STATE
KULR8

Local law enforcement conducts active shooter training in the Magic City

BILLINGS, Mont - In Billings, several law enforcement officials gathered for an active shooter training exercise. But in the wake of recent events, this training was anything but routine. Now that school is out of session and the hallways are empty, local law enforcement officers are using Castle middle school...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Former state legislator: Lawmakers must see classroom aftermath

Former state Rep. Jared Moskowitz helped draft bipartisan gun legislation that passed in Florida 3 weeks after a Parkland school shooting killed 17. He discussed with CNN's Poppy Harlow how Florida's red flag law serves as a model for bipartisan talks on gun reform nationwide.
FLORIDA STATE

