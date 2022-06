WADENA, Minn. (KFGO KDLM) – A camper and antique car were destroyed Sunday in a fire at the Wadena Flea Market. Just before 11:45 a.m., the fire department was dispatched to the Wadena Flea Market for a shed fire. Firefighters gained access to the shed in the northwest corner of the property and were able to extinguish the fire. A lawn mower, camper, and antique car were a total loss.

WADENA, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO