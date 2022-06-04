Letter: Guns call for same limits as racecars

Yakima -- Every year about 5000 vehicles are pulled over in Washington for debris and litter falling our of their car while driving; and not just for plastic bottles and straws. Officials say they've seen things as large as refrigerators fall out of cars. "Unsecured loads can cause a lot...
Washington has a lot of town, county, and street names that can be difficult to pronounce for some and Kennewick is no stranger to this. With names like Puyallup, Naches, Mesa, and Camas stumping people that aren't familiar with the Evergreen State, I find it surprising that this street name has my friends and family stumped.
To the editor — "A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed." The Second Amendment is quite clear and the founders penned it that way for a reason — the people have (for now) and should always have the right and the means to defend ourselves.
To the editor — The only way we will ever get gun reform is if the mass shooters start targeting fetuses. To the editor — Gang violence in our community and overall mental health has clearly worsened since the beginning of the pandemic (Mental Heal…. Letter: How could...
It might not be a law anymore, but the push to put garbage bags back in your car to control litter is back. The law requiring litter bags in our cars was repealed in 2004. That’s something we found out a few weeks ago when talking about the on-going litter pickup on Highway 512 in Pierce County. But a good idea is a good idea, and the Washington Department of Ecology is handing out free bags at four Puget Sound Fred Meyer stores. In September, all Fred Meyer’s will carry them.
Amid death-defying feats by Mr. Dizzy Saturday night at Wenatchee Valley’s Super Oval, there was also some good racing…. Chad Holaday won his first race of the year in the Rockstar Energy B-Mod main event, finishing in front of Quincy’s Glenn Knutson and Ephrata’s Bart Hector, Jr.
SEATTLE — A new King County proposal would create a program that allows anyone with unwanted firearms or ammunition to turn those items in to any King County Sheriff’s Office precinct or a storefront operated by the agency. The gun buyback program would be permanent and an attempt...
Yakima police have identified the driver who was killed in a May 20 crash that damaged the Yakima Air Terminal control tower. Vance Terrell Jourdan III, 19, died at the airport as he was being transferred from Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said. His death has been ruled an accident, with blunt-force trauma to his head and body, Curtice said.
Ever since irrigation began trickling into the arid Yakima Valley shrub-steppe, this has been prime farm country. Now, as the country tries to wean itself off climate-strangling fossil fuels, Central Washington is planting new crops in response. Wind farms started sprouting up more than a decade ago — and now, developers are sowing the seeds for acres and acres of solar energy farms in eastern Yakima County.
YAKIMA, WA – The first rainbow crosswalks to be in Eastern Washington were put in Yakima yesterday on Sgt. Pendleton way and Naches Ave, now having Yakima Pride call the area “The Inclusivity District.”. “We’ve always been in Yakima,” said Joshua Hastings the Vice President of Yakima Pride....
Yakima woman pleads not guilty to federal COVID-19 relief fraud charges. A Yakima woman accused of fraudulently obtaining more than $59,000 in COVID-19 relief funding pleaded not guilty in federal court Monday, acco…. COVID-19 cases on the uptick in Yakima County. COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are on the rise in...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — First responders across western Washington will be participating in a regional aircraft emergency response training exercise on Tuesday. The training is meant to help local emergency responders prepare for a potential real-world earthquake or tsunami disaster response. Training exercises will take place at several locations,...
EVERETT, Wash. — Starting this week, Everett-based Funko plans to lay off 258 workers at its Everett and Puyallup distribution centers. A spokesperson with Funko said the company would not comment on the layoffs, which are expected to begin June 9, according to filings with Washington's Employment Security Department. The spokesperson added the company is consolidating its warehouses in Washington to one location in Arizona.
BENTON CITY, Wash. - A 24-mile proposed wind farm project outside of Kennewick city limits is one step closer to approval after it was ruled a consistent use of the land by a state council on May 17. The Washington State Energy Site Evaluation Council (ESFEC) shared that order in May. Now, Tri-Cities union trades are in an agreement with Scout Clean Energy to build it.
The Yakima man who exchanged gunfire with police and was shot May 30 is now in the Yakima County jail. Zachary Lee Zimmerman, 30, made his preliminary appearance in Yakima County Superior Court Wednesday on charges of first-degree unlawful firearms possession and possessing a stolen motor vehicle. Zimmerman was shot...
The public is invited to funeral services Saturday for a Yakima sailor who was killed in the Japanese attack of Pearl Harbor. Patrick L. Chess will be buried at 10 a.m. Saturday at Tahoma Cemetery, with full military honors rendered by the U.S. Navy and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 379.
To the editor — An open letter to Yakima Police Chief Matthew Murray:. When you lobbied for more crime analysts and automated license plate readers, you promised they would help reduce Yakima’s crime. We believed you and made the investment. We were tired of abandoning many areas of...
Without a moment’s hesitation, Toppenish School‘s superintendent John Cerna will tell you the eight schools in his rural district south of Yakima are safer than those in Seattle. That, he told The Dori Monson Show, is because his district invests in armed school security staff – and select...
