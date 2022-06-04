ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MA

Meet Old Rochester Regional High School's Top 10 Graduates of 2022

By Standard-Times
The Standard-Times
The Standard-Times
 4 days ago

MATTAPOISETT — The following students are graduating from Old Rochester Regional High School at the academic top of the senior class.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G99MZ_0g0I5cDO00

Edward Anthony Gonet IV will be attending Boston College.

Colby Dawson Gross will be attending Worcester Polytechnic Institute.

John Joseph Kassabian will be attending Loyola Marymount University.

Amaya Catherine McLeod will be attending UMass Amherst.

Stephen Michael Old will be attending Boston University.

Marc Francis Pothier will be attending UMass Amherst.

Emma Patricia Thorell will be attending the Rochester Institute of Technology.

Autumn Taylor Tilley will be attending Brown University.

Cameran Grace Weaver will be attending the University of Connecticut.

Klara Whalley will be attending the University of Vermont.

