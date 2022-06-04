ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris County commissioner seats among few contested primaries. What to know before voting

By William Westhoven, Morristown Daily Record
Morris County voters will soon go to the polls to make their picks in the few contested primaries, including for Congress and three seats on the county commissioner board.

Down-ballot, most voters will search in vain for contested municipal elections. There are just 14 contested races on either the Democratic or Republican side among the 48 seats up for grabs in Morris

Five Republicans are on the ballot to challenge incumbent Democrat Rep. Mikie Sherrill in the Morris-dominated 11th Congressional District and five GOP candidates are embroiled in a heated campaign for three seats on the county commissioner board.

Much of the heat was fueled by a series of ads by incumbent commissioner Tom Mastrangelo, who finished fourth in the Morris County Republican Committee Convention vote for line endorsements. Having lost the county line, Mastrangelo is running on his own against fellow incumbent Doug Cabana, former freeholder Christine Myers and Mendham Township committee member Sarah Neibart.

Mastrangelo has focused his advertising on Neibart, objecting to her endorsement of a Mendham Township Recreation Committee event last year that included a "Drag Queen Story Hour" as "inappropriate."

Neibart, who served as mayor last year, and Recreation Director David Guida said at the time that the community's response to the event was "overwhelmingly positive."

"I think this event is in line with who Mendham Township is," Neibart said. "We should be celebrating our differences as well as our similarities and be proud of who we are, who we choose to be, who we love."

Mastrangelo's ads claim Neibart's "woke agenda" was "indoctrinating our kids."

"I don't have a problem with anybody personally, but this is her record," Mastrangelo said. "It has nothing to do with the differences of people. It has to do with indoctrinating kids on this type of stuff at very young ages."

“Clearly Tom Mastrangelo is getting the same feedback we are, voters in Morris County are tired of his self-dealing and are ready to show him the door on Election Day," Neibart said. "He is coming after me because I represent the next generation of conservative leadership — not more of the same stale, dirty politics that Tom practices."

He said being the lone commissioner to "push back" on several costly proposals may have ruffled the feathers of some party members, contributing to his lone-wolf status on the ballot.

"I've been a voice of the people in MC and have done a great job in a lot of different ways," Mastrangelo said of his accomplishments since his first election in 2010, pointing to a $60 million debt-reduction initiative and zero-tax increases in several years during his tenure.

Morris County Sheriff's Officer Joseph Coppola, a Roxbury resident, completes the GOP Commissioner primary field.

Municipal contests

Notable among the contested mayoral primaries is the GOP race in Rockaway Township, where former Ward 6 Councilman Tucker Kelley faces off against incumbent Mayor Joe Jackson. Kelly had to go to court to get his name on the ballot after a conflict over party slogans filed by both sides initially left his petition uncertified.

Kelley said the delay put him at a disadvantage but "I've been working that much harder, knocking on doors, putting out literature and providing backup data to support what I state."

His platform is focused on "infrastructure concerns, lowering taxes."

"I want to bring back business to the Rockaway Townsquare mall," Kelley said. "That's a big thing I want to do. Our mall is the largest ratable in the township and it is dying. That's the biggest offset to our taxes."

Jackson said he hopes to focus on "senior services, exploring facility upgrades for our recreation programs, and improving the infrastructure of our township, specifically the water system."

He also pledged continued support of first responders and a new initiative to pick up roadside trash.

"I will work with my team at town hall to find innovative ways to fund these initiatives while maintaining fiscal responsibility," Jackson said.

Democrat Jonathan Sackett is unopposed in the Democratic mayoral primary. He will face the winner of the Kelley-Jackson primary in the general election to fill the one-year unexpired term of former Mayor Michael Puzio, who resigned from office in early 2022 .

One of the most crowded primary races is in Kinnelon, where four Republican candidates will compete for two seats on the borough council. The race features one incumbent — James Lorkowski — and three challengers, including Anthony Chirdo, who was elected at age 30 to the Elmwood Park council before moving to Kinnelon in 2018.  Thomas Ott and J. Eric Harriz complete the field.

More heated competition is found among Democrats in Dover, where two teams of candidates are vying for four ward alderman seats . Each side, one led by attorney and activist Karol Ruiz, the other by incumbent Ed Correa, has accused the other of campaign misbehavior and inappropriate confrontations on the campaign trail.

Ruiz and Correa are in direct competition for the Ward 3 seat.

William Westhoven is a local reporter for DailyRecord.com. For unlimited access to the most important news from your local community, please subscribe or activate your digital account today .

Email: wwesthoven@ dailyrecord.com Twitter: @wwesthoven

This article originally appeared on Morristown Daily Record: Morris County commissioner seats among few contested primaries. What to know before voting

