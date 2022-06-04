Cheap shots: the best second-hand DSLRs for beginners

The Samsung Odyssey Neo G8, which was first revealed at CES 2022, as well as the Odyssey Neo G7 are both available now for purchase. According to Samsung (opens in new tab), the Neo G8 is “the world’s first 240Hz 4K gaming monitor,” as well as being one of the best gaming monitors on the market. The 32-inch display is a 4K 1000R curved VA panel featuring Quantum Matrix Technology, with a 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. It uses Samsung's Quantum Mini-LED (QLED) tech, and its Quantum HDR 2000 features a 2,000nit peak brightness and a million-to-one static contrast ratio. The Matte Display uses both anti-glare and anti-reflection as well so being in a bright environment shouldn't pose any issues.

ELECTRONICS ・ 15 HOURS AGO