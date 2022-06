Mona Shores senior Demitri Roberson took top honors in the boys long jump in the Division 1 state track meet. The meet was Saturday at Rockford. Grand Haven sophomore Seth Norder placed second in the 1600 meters with a time of 4:07.99. Not far behind Norder was senior Klay Grant from Reeths-Puffer who came in with a time of 4:11.10 good for a fifth-place finish.

