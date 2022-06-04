ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: May 29, 2022

By Austin Timberlake
 5 days ago

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from May 29 to June 3.

Cheatham County Source

Davidson County Source

Dickson County Source

Maury County Source

Robertson County Source

Rutherford Source

Sumner County Source

Williamson Source

Wilson County Source

Celebrate Juneteenth With These Events Across Middle Tennessee

Juneteenth will be celebrated across Middle Tennessee in just a few weeks. Last year, on June 17, 2021, Juneteenth became an official federal holiday. What is Juneteenth? Juneteenth honors the end of slavery in the United States. Juneteenth is short for “June Nineteenth” marks the day when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas in 1865 […] The post Celebrate Juneteenth With These Events Across Middle Tennessee appeared first on Wilson County Source.
Nashville’s Margaritaville Hotel – “Urban Latitude and Tropical Attitude”

By Anne Braly School’s out and it’s time to hit the sun for some summer fun at downtown Nashville’s Margaritaville Hotel. It’s more than just a place for a comfy overnight stay. It’s a state of mind. And it makes for the perfect staycation for those wanting a beachy experience without the hassles of packing […] The post Nashville’s Margaritaville Hotel – “Urban Latitude and Tropical Attitude” appeared first on Wilson County Source.
Inaugural Nashville Cannabis Chat Live Event Takes Place June 8, Tickets Still Available

Big Plan Holdings, the Nashville-based diversified family office led by Josh and Tara Joseph, is hosting the inaugural Nashville Cannabis Chat Live event in Nashville on June 8, 2022. Leading cannabis experts Josh Joseph,David Belsky, and Jordan Reed will guide an informative and engaging evening of knowledge and insight about one of the hottest topics in the country. Tickets […] The post Inaugural Nashville Cannabis Chat Live Event Takes Place June 8, Tickets Still Available appeared first on Wilson County Source.
Four Persons Arrested in Dickson Following Monday Robbery of ATM Technician in Nashville

Four Texans who are alleged to have carried out a plot to rob an ATM technician as he serviced a Bank of America machine at 645 Thompson Lane at 10:40 a.m. today are in custody due to the outstanding work of Nashville Police Department detectives, helicopter crews from the Police Department and Tennessee Highway Patrol, […] The post Four Persons Arrested in Dickson Following Monday Robbery of ATM Technician in Nashville appeared first on Wilson County Source.
Road Closures for CMA Fest 2022

CMA Fest 2022 is back! The event has returned for the first time since 2019. Downtown Nashville will experience traffic flow changes and road closures for the four-day event which begins on Thursday, June 9. Here are the road closures for June 9 through June 13. Of note: CMA Fest also has announced no scooters […] The post Road Closures for CMA Fest 2022 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
Lebanon Resident Wins $50,000 on Powerball Ticket

(June 3, 2022) NASHVILLE—With eight drawing-style games, VIP Rewards and Play It Again! drawings and a wide array of instant-ticket games available at any one time, there are a tremendous variety of ways to win playing Tennessee Lottery games. There are also many different prize levels in Lottery games–and Powerball is just one example. There […] The post Lebanon Resident Wins $50,000 on Powerball Ticket appeared first on Wilson County Source.
CMA Fest 2022 Begins This Week – Here’s How to Get Around the Festival & Where to Park

CMA Fest, a four-day event featuring live music and interactive events in downtown Nashville including Nissan Stadium and Ascend Amphitheater, takes place June 9 – 12, 2022. If you want to check out the festival, here is some information on how to get around the festival, rideshare information and where to park. Complimentary Shuttles Open […] The post CMA Fest 2022 Begins This Week – Here’s How to Get Around the Festival & Where to Park appeared first on Wilson County Source.
Gov. Lee Issues Executive Order to Enhance School Safety

On Monday, June 6, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signed an executive order directing accountability measures for school safety and an evaluation of training for Tennessee law enforcement. The order also establishes additional resources to support parents, teachers and law enforcement in improving school security practices. “Parents need to have full confidence that their children are […] The post Gov. Lee Issues Executive Order to Enhance School Safety appeared first on Wilson County Source.
Recent MTSU Grads Commissioned as Air Force Second Lieutenants at Special Ceremony

Recent MTSU graduates Corwin Cordell and Jalen Ervin received their commissions as U.S. Air Force second lieutenants during a special ceremony for Air Force ROTC Detachment 790, held Saturday, May 14, at the Veterans Memorial outside the Tom H. Jackson Building. The event was sponsored for the second year by the Middle Tennessee State University Charlie and Hazel Daniels Veterans and Military Family Center. […] The post Recent MTSU Grads Commissioned as Air Force Second Lieutenants at Special Ceremony appeared first on Wilson County Source.
Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority (MNAA) Elects New Officers

The Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority (MNAA), which owns and operates Nashville International Airport® and John C. Tune Airport®, announced the election of officers for its Board of Commissioners:  William Freeman was reelected as board chair, Joycelyn Stevenson elected as vice chair and James W. Granbery as elected secretary. In accordance with commission bylaws the officers […] The post Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority (MNAA) Elects New Officers appeared first on Wilson County Source.
OBITUARY: Terry Alton Jordan

Terry Alton Jordan age 60 of Lebanon, Tennessee passed away on Friday, June 3, 2022 at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville. Born Jan. 1, 1962, he was the son of the late Carl Ray Jordan and Carolyn Lohman Jordan and was preceded in death by a daughter, Katie Lee Jordan; sister, Sherry Bond; son-in-law, Billy […] The post OBITUARY: Terry Alton Jordan appeared first on Wilson County Source.
Celebrate Ernest Day 2022 at Montgomery Bell State Park

The famous film Ernest Goes to Camp was filmed in Dickson County at Montgomery Bell State Park. On Saturday, June 11th, from 2pm – 10pm, Ernest Day 2022 will celebrate the movie with lots of fun outdoor activities. The event is free of charge to attend. There will be scheduled nature hikes, an Ernest looks […] The post Celebrate Ernest Day 2022 at Montgomery Bell State Park appeared first on Wilson County Source.
OBITUARY: Benjamin Alfred Rodda Jr.

Benjamin Alfred Rodda Jr. age 84, passed away peacefully, on May 31, 2022, surrounded by his family in Mt. Juliet, Tennessee. He was preceded in death by his parents, Benjamin Alfred Rodda, Sr. and Penelope Ancilena Rodda; brothers, Ted (Lucille) Rodda, Sr., and Bennie Ray Rodda; sister, Betty (Chester) Lewis; and infant daughter, Ginger Ann […] The post OBITUARY: Benjamin Alfred Rodda Jr. appeared first on Wilson County Source.
6 Live Shows to Check out this Week – June 6, 2022

One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: June 6 – June 12, 2022. CMA Fest 2022 Thursday, June 9 – Sunday, June 12 CMA Fest […] The post 6 Live Shows to Check out this Week – June 6, 2022 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
Wilson Weekend: 5 Things to do This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 things to do in Wilson County. Rotten Revival 2022 Saturday, June 4, 1:00pm-7:00pm 110 W Main St, Lebanon, TN The Capitol Theater Nashville Curiosities Collective presents our Fifth Annual Rotten Revival. Come shop their unique, weird, wonderful and all around awesome artists, makers and vintage […] The post Wilson Weekend: 5 Things to do This Weekend appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WEATHER- Bumpy Afternoon, Horrible Humpday

Well, we get a little break today to let the creeks and rivers catch up, but stand by and be weather aware later today. And your Wednesday just looks just darn wet. We will update as needed and as always bookmark your Close To Home Weather Page. You can find it here, for Live Local radar, watches, […] The post WEATHER- Bumpy Afternoon, Horrible Humpday appeared first on Wilson County Source.
Temporary Safety Barrier to be Installed Along the Natchez Trace Double Arch Bridge

On June 6, 2022, the National Park Service (NPS) began construction of a temporary safety barrier on Double Arch Bridge (Milepost 438) near Nashville, Tennessee. Motorists and bicyclists should expect one-lane closures, 10-to-15-minute traffic delays, and Birdsong Hollow pullout to be closed. The bridge will be closed to pedestrians and hikers for the project duration. […] The post Temporary Safety Barrier to be Installed Along the Natchez Trace Double Arch Bridge appeared first on Wilson County Source.
Middle Tennessee COVID-19 Case Count

A look at COVID-19 cases in the following counties: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Sumner, Robertson, Rutherford, Williamson and Wilson. The information provided below comes from the Tennessee Department of Health. For more visit www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html. Last update: May 28, 2022 Cheatham Total Cases (Confirmed & Probable) 11,093 Deceased 124 Average Number of Cases Per Day Over […] The post Middle Tennessee COVID-19 Case Count appeared first on Wilson County Source.
Dunkin’® Donates Over 70 Dozen Donuts to The Salvation Army of Tennessee to Sprinkle Joy this National Donut Day

Dunkin’ is partnering with The Salvation Army this National Donut Day, Friday, June 3, to help sprinkle some joy to the community on one of its biggest holidays. Dunkin’ of Tennessee is donating over 70 dozen donuts for The Salvation Army to distribute to police stations, fire departments, local shelters, community partners and supporters. Throughout […] The post Dunkin’® Donates Over 70 Dozen Donuts to The Salvation Army of Tennessee to Sprinkle Joy this National Donut Day appeared first on Wilson County Source.
MTSU’s New Physician Assistant Studies Celebrates First Public PA Program in Middle Tennessee

MTSU’s new Physician Assistant Studies, or PA, graduate program has been a decade in the making, and the university marked the occasion with a grand opening event last month. “It was an opportunity to make people aware of our existence and who we are since a lot of the work was done during COVID and people […] The post MTSU’s New Physician Assistant Studies Celebrates First Public PA Program in Middle Tennessee appeared first on Wilson County Source.
