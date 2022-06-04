ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

Recent MTSU Grads Commissioned as Air Force Second Lieutenants at Special Ceremony

By Source Staff
Cheatham County Source
Cheatham County Source
 5 days ago

Recent MTSU graduates Corwin Cordell and Jalen Ervin received their commissions as U.S. Air Force second lieutenants during a special ceremony for Air Force ROTC Detachment 790 , held Saturday, May 14, at the Veterans Memorial outside the Tom H. Jackson Building.

The event was sponsored for the second year by the Middle Tennessee State University Charlie and Hazel Daniels Veterans and Military Family Center .

Detachment 790, with a long history of being housed in Kean Hall at Tennessee State University in Nashville, Tennessee, includes students from MTSU, TSU and other Midstate and southern Kentucky colleges and universities.

Commissioning ceremonies include a formal event that includes pinning of the second lieutenant bars, first salute, comments from Lt. Col. Nick Calloway and the commissioning Air Force oath of office administered by Maj. Christian White .

Cordell and Ervin, who are both from Chattanooga, Tennessee, earned bachelor’s degrees — Cordell in aerospace unmanned aircraft systems and Ervin in aviation management with a minor in business administration .

Cordell, 22, will soon head to remotely piloted aircraft pilot training at Joint Base San Antonio (Texas)-Randolph Air Force Base for his first duty station.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J30Nn_0g0I1sEc00
The family of recent MTSU graduate Corwin Cordell, second from left, of Chattanooga, Tenn., pins second lieutenant bars on his uniform Saturday, May 14, during the Air Force ROTC Detachment (TSU) commissioning ceremony at the MTSU Veterans Memorial outside the Tom H. Jackson Building. His family includes mother Sandra Cordell, sister Savanna Cordell and father Mark Cordell. (MTSU photo by Andy Heidt)

Ervin, 21, will be stationed at Lakenheath Air Base in England for his first duty station.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RYJoB_0g0I1sEc00
The family of recent MTSU graduate Jalen Ervin, second from right, of Chattanooga, Tenn., pins second lieutenant bars on his uniform Saturday, May 14, during the Air Force ROTC Detachment (TSU) commissioning ceremony at the MTSU Veterans Memorial outside the Tom H. Jackson Building. His family includes mother Lisa Ervin, brother Michael Ervin and father Starling Ervin. Michael Ervin, also a recent MTSU grad, expects to earn his commissioning in August. (MTSU photo by Andy Heidt)

For more information, contact Air Force Capt. Kellie Miller at 615-963-5931 or visit https://www.tnstate.edu/afrotc/ . Calloway, White and Miller are part of the TSU ROTC faculty.

The post Recent MTSU Grads Commissioned as Air Force Second Lieutenants at Special Ceremony appeared first on Cheatham County Source .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Kentucky State
Chattanooga, TN
Government
City
Chattanooga, TN
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Nashville, TN
Government
City
Nashville, TN
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mtsu#Tsu#U S Air Force
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham County Source

Ashland City, TN
524
Followers
1K+
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

Cheatham County Source is your personal portal to all things Cheatham County.

 https://cheathamcountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy