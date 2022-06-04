The two main purposes of the Second Amendment

A copy of the U.S. Constitution(Andrew Harnik-Pool/Getty Images)

Recently America has suffered more mass shootings, in New York, Texas and Oklahoma. It seems as if these terrible events are growing in frequency. People demand solutions, and politicians will inevitably propose various gun control laws. Other proposed solutions might include increasing security at schools and, perhaps, more mental health services.

But before we go down the gun control path, it is beneficial to consider two fundamental purposes of the Second Amendment.

Self-defense. The saying “When seconds counts, the police are minutes away” is true if you live in rural Cherry County, Nebraska, or Charleston, West Virginia. Just last week a guy showed up with a rifle at a Charleston party and started shooting. A woman with a handgun shot him before he killed anyone. If this woman hadn’t been armed, many innocents would have been killed. Recall the Rodney King and George Floyd riots. The cops lost control of many areas. Private gun ownership was the only way people could protect themselves and their property. .

This leads the discussion to concealed carry. If a criminal suspects that other people at his proposed crime scene have guns, he’d be much less likely to commit the murders. Criminals might have a death wish, but they usually want to take out innocents before they go. That’s their sickness. It’s not pleasant to think about, but if teachers and other school staff had guns, the likelihood of school shootings would go down.

Criminals will always find a way to get guns. Disarming the law-abiding is a bad idea.

Significant and widespread gun ownership is a check on the government. The people in Hong Kong and Shanghai would certainly like a Second Amendment right about now. The Chinese government breached its agreement with the U.K. and just took over Hong Kong. That same Chinese government recently locked people in their residences over its insane zero COVID policy. Supposedly, people were starving in their homes although it is hard to know given the censorship in China. If the Chinese populace was armed, there is no way the Chinese government would be in power today.

If you believe — like the Founders — that our rights are given to us by God and not the government, then the Second Amendment is essential.

The left loves to use the term “gun violence.” Like most of the slogans and phrases from the left, it is wrong, imprecise and misleading. A gun doesn’t commit violence by itself. A person uses a gun to commit violence. Human agency is essential.

And let’s be honest. The left has turned America into a morally decadent and failing society. The left’s call to restrict gun ownership is really a way to cover up for its failures.

