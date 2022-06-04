Mariah Carey being sued for $20m over All I Want for Christmas Is You

Mariah Carey performs at the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting ceremony in New York in 2014.

Mariah Carey is being sued for $20m (£16m) for alleged copyright infringement over her festive megahit All I Want for Christmas Is You – nearly three decades after it was released.

Since it came out in 1994, the song, which features on her album Merry Christmas, has become a global classic and a firm favourite in the pop Christmas canon.

The 53-year-old US singer and her co-writer Walter Afanasieff are named in a lawsuit brought by the songwriter Andy Stone claiming that Carey and her collaborators “knowingly, wilfully, and intentionally engaged in a campaign” to infringe Stone’s copyright for the song.

According to legal documents filed at the US district court in the eastern district of Louisiana, Stone claims that he co-wrote a song with the same name and did not give permission for it to be used.

The two songs have different lyrics and different melodies.

But Stone, whose band Vince Vance and the Valiants recorded and released their song in 1989, has accused Carey and Afanasieff of behaving in a manner that was “designed to exploit the popularity and unique style” of his song, according to court documents obtained by PA Media. It had “caused confusion”, the documents added.

The documents also allege that Carey and Afansieff committed “acts of unjust enrichment by the unauthorised appropriation of [the] plaintiff’s work and the goodwill associated therewith”.

Merry Christmas, which was released by Columbia Records on 1 November 1994, became the best-selling US Christmas album of all time, selling more than 15m copies worldwide.

The complaint states that Stone’s lawyers first got in touch with Carey and her co-defendants last year, reports the BBC, but were “unable to come to any agreement”. The corporation also reports that there are 177 entries listed with the United States Copyright Office under the name All I Want for Christmas Is You.

Since its release, Carey’s song has topped the charts in multiple countries and has reportedly earned the singer more than $60m (£48m) in royalties. It has been streamed 1bn times on Spotify.

In her 2020 memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, she recalled her songwriting process for the hit, which she said was not originally inspired by Christmas. “I actually did bang out most of the song on a cheap little Casio keyboard,” she wrote. “But it’s the feeling I wanted the song to capture. There’s a sweetness, a clarity, and a purity to it.”