ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Mariah Carey being sued for $20m over All I Want for Christmas Is You

The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f8Kh9_0g0HuBIS00
Mariah Carey performs at the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting ceremony in New York in 2014.

Mariah Carey is being sued for $20m (£16m) for alleged copyright infringement over her festive megahit All I Want for Christmas Is You – nearly three decades after it was released.

Since it came out in 1994, the song, which features on her album Merry Christmas, has become a global classic and a firm favourite in the pop Christmas canon.

The 53-year-old US singer and her co-writer Walter Afanasieff are named in a lawsuit brought by the songwriter Andy Stone claiming that Carey and her collaborators “knowingly, wilfully, and intentionally engaged in a campaign” to infringe Stone’s copyright for the song.

According to legal documents filed at the US district court in the eastern district of Louisiana, Stone claims that he co-wrote a song with the same name and did not give permission for it to be used.

The two songs have different lyrics and different melodies.

But Stone, whose band Vince Vance and the Valiants recorded and released their song in 1989, has accused Carey and Afanasieff of behaving in a manner that was “designed to exploit the popularity and unique style” of his song, according to court documents obtained by PA Media. It had “caused confusion”, the documents added.

The documents also allege that Carey and Afansieff committed “acts of unjust enrichment by the unauthorised appropriation of [the] plaintiff’s work and the goodwill associated therewith”.

Merry Christmas, which was released by Columbia Records on 1 November 1994, became the best-selling US Christmas album of all time, selling more than 15m copies worldwide.

The complaint states that Stone’s lawyers first got in touch with Carey and her co-defendants last year, reports the BBC, but were “unable to come to any agreement”. The corporation also reports that there are 177 entries listed with the United States Copyright Office under the name All I Want for Christmas Is You.

Since its release, Carey’s song has topped the charts in multiple countries and has reportedly earned the singer more than $60m (£48m) in royalties. It has been streamed 1bn times on Spotify.

In her 2020 memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, she recalled her songwriting process for the hit, which she said was not originally inspired by Christmas. “I actually did bang out most of the song on a cheap little Casio keyboard,” she wrote. “But it’s the feeling I wanted the song to capture. There’s a sweetness, a clarity, and a purity to it.”

Comments / 108

San Hilliard
4d ago

Well dang he waited over 30 yrs to do this🤔 Everybody wants to sue now! Go to work people not unless your lawsuit is justifiable! Why wait over 3 decades though?

Reply(4)
92
H Pruitt
4d ago

There are 177 copyrighted songs titled "All I Want For Christmas Is You". This dude has one of them & MC has one. Wonder why he's only choosing to sue her? Tell me you're broke without telling me you're broke.

Reply(4)
42
if you say so!
4d ago

this lawsuit is ridiculous why are you going to wait 30 years to come forward and claim a Christmas song that's a holiday favorite and everything he said he wanted to capture in the song was captured so he needs to just drop this lawsuit 😂🙄

Reply
43
Related
The Guardian

‘Dropping dead out of trees’: more than 100 corellas in apparent mass poisoning in northern Victoria

The Victorian wildlife watchdog is investigating the deaths of more than 100 long-billed corellas which were found near the Murray River. The birds were discovered by wildlife carer Kirsty Ramadan, who was called to Barmah, near the Victorian/New South Wales border, by the Yorta Yorta centre, to capture a sick long-billed corella on Wednesday. She found 105 long-billed corellas, all dead or dying.
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Stereogum

The Number Ones: Mariah Carey’s “My All”

In The Number Ones, I’m reviewing every single #1 single in the history of the Billboard Hot 100, starting with the chart’s beginning, in 1958, and working my way up into the present. Mariah Carey was really into Derek Jeter. In 1997, when she was working on her...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mariah Carey
The Guardian

Ray Liotta obituary

“As far back as I can remember, I always wanted to be a gangster.” Those words, delivered with lingering fascination by the actor Ray Liotta, who has died unexpectedly aged 67, ushered audiences into Martin Scorsese’s Goodfellas (1990), one of the most dynamic pictures made about the criminal life and its enticements.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Elizabeth Rose obituary

My daughter, Elizabeth Rose, who has died aged 33 from the effects of Crohn’s disease, was a talented artist and curator and disability advocate who documented her illness on social media. Elizabeth developed Crohn’s in her teenage years and thereafter led an extraordinary artistic life, despite the steady progression...
OBITUARIES
SheKnows

In a Heartbreaking Instagram Tribute, Lisa Marie Presley Said Son’s Death ‘Shattered’ Her Heart

Click here to read the full article. Lisa Marie Presley is opening up about losing her son Benjamin Keough in a heart-wrenching Instagram post. Keough died by suicide in 2020 and Presley, understandably, has taken some time away from Instagram. “I haven’t posted in quite some time because there really isn’t much to say, as I am and will forever be mourning the loss of my son,” Presley wrote. “Navigating through this hideous grief that absolutely destroyed and shattered my heart and my soul into almost nothing has swallowed me whole.” The singer went on to say that she hasn’t been able...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Album#Pa Media#Stone#Columbia Records
The Guardian

After 21 people were killed, the Republican party’s newest enemy is … doors

Sign up for the Week in Patriarchy, a newsletter​ on feminism and sexism sent every Saturday. It can be hard to get your head around what rightwingers in the US actually believe. On the one hand, they claim to love babies; on the other hand, they’re against government funds going towards helping to feed babies. They claim to love freedom and hate government meddling, but then they’re frenetically trying to pass bills that would take away a woman’s freedom over her own body and allow the government to meddle in intimate reproductive choices. Like I said, they’re a complex bunch! Still, I’ve mapped their moral compass as best I can, and compiled this handy cheatsheet to help understand where conservatives stand on various issues. Here you go.
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Guardian

My sister had a homophobic outburst when I gave my husband a quick peck. Can I bring this up constructively?

My husband and I have been together for nearly five years, married for two. Last year at a family gathering, my eldest sister witnessed me giving my husband a quick peck on the cheek and flew into a homophobic-tinged rage, accusing us of “rubbing our relationship in her face”. Being a queer couple, I felt like her anger was disproportionate to the level of affection publicly displayed (this was a quick peck, not a prolonged session of tonsil tennis).
TENNIS
The Guardian

Biden is sending dangerous messages about Taiwan to China. The US should tread with care

Joe Biden made a potentially dangerous statement on Monday. In Tokyo, he gave a flat “yes” to a reporter’s question of whether he was willing to “get involved militarily to defend Taiwan”. “That’s the commitment we made,” the president claimed. In fact, the United States scrapped its formal commitment to defend Taiwan in 1979, replacing a treaty of alliance with the Taiwan Relations Act, which obligates the United States to help equip Taiwan to defend itself.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Guardian

The Guardian

307K+
Followers
76K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy