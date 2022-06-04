ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Fans eight in six innings

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Eovaldi (3-2) earned the win during Friday's 7-2 victory over Oakland, allowing four hits and one walk with six...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

The Phillies have problems that won't be fixed by firing the manager, but there might be hope on the horizon

The Philadelphia Phillies haven't made the playoffs since the end of their mini dynasty in 2011, the second-longest active playoff drought in the majors. And they've been spending gobs of money in free agency the last few years to try and get back there, to no avail. This offseason they added two sluggers -- Kyle Schwarber and Nick Castellanos -- for a combined $179 million, pushing them over MLB's luxury tax for the first time.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Angels' Jack Mayfield: Back with big-league club

Mayfield was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake and is starting at second base Wednesday against the Red Sox. The 31-year-old was demoted to Triple-A in mid-May but will rejoin the Angels on Wednesday with Luis Rengifo headed to the paternity list. Mayfield has appeared in 20 MLB games this season and has a .220/.270/.322 slash line with one home run, six RBI and one stolen base.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Bobby Dalbec: Knocks in two, steals base in win

Dalbec went 2-for-5 with two RBI and a stolen base in Tuesday's 6-5 extra-inning win over the Angels. Both of Dalbec's hits were RBI singles. The first baseman also picked up his first stolen base of the year in the sixth. Tuesday marked just his sixth multi-hit effort of the season, ending a 1-for-11 skid at the plate to start June. Overall, he's posted an uninspiring .187/.269/.295 slash line with three homers, 12 RBI, 18 runs scored, four doubles and a triple through 156 plate appearances. Dalbec saw a little extra playing time while Jackie Bradley was on the paternity list, but now that he's back with the team, Franchy Cordero is likely to return to the strong side of a platoon at first base. That will limit Dalbec mainly to starting against left-handed pitchers.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Makes impact off bench

Blackmon went 1-for-2 with a three-run home run in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Giants. Blackmon didn't start Tuesday, but he entered the game as a pinch hitter in the sixth inning. He made an instant impact, putting a Jose Alvarez pitch into McCovey Cove for a go-ahead homer, and the Rockies protected the lead from there. Blackmon has homered in each of his last two games, giving him nine for the season. The outfielder has added a .246/.310/.431 slash line with 29 RBI, 26 runs scored and a stolen base in 49 contests. He should continue to draw most of the playing time in right field.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Boston, MA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Yonathan Daza: Retreats to bench

Daza isn't starting Wednesday against the Giants. Daza drew starts in the last four games and went 3-for-17 with a run, an RBI, a walk and six strikeouts. Connor Joe will take over in left field while Elehuris Montero serves as the designated hitter Wednesday.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Launches grand slam

Perdomo went 2-for-4 with a grand slam, an additional RBI and an additional run during Tuesday's 14-8 loss at Cincinnati. Perdomo entered the contest with only five RBI in 48 games this season, but he doubled that total between the eighth and ninth innings Tuesday with a grand slam and an RBI single, respectively. It was also the first home run of his major-league career. The 22-year-old continues to operate as Arizona's primary shortstop with Nick Ahmed (illness/shoulder) on the injured list.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Leaves with back spasm

Peralta was removed from Monday's game against the Reds due to a back spasm. This is good news for Arizona, as the outfielder is unlikely to miss significant time given the nature of the injury. He'll be considered day-to-day until further notice.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Angels' Luis Rengifo: Moves to paternity list

Rengifo was placed on the paternity list Wednesday. Rengifo has been operating as the Angels' primary second baseman over the past few weeks, but he'll step away from the team for a few days in order to spend some time with his family. Jack Mayfield was called up to provide infield depth and will start at the keystone Wednesday against Boston.
ANAHEIM, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nathan Eovaldi
CBS Sports

Padres' Fernando Tatis: Scan pushed to next week

Tatis (wrist) is expected to undergo a CT scan on his wrist next week rather than this week as previously reported, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. The 23-year-old didn't suffer any kind of setback, but the Padres just want to provide some additional time for him to heal before sending him for the imaging. If the CT scan produces encouraging results, Tatis could then be cleared to resume swinging a bat. To this point the shortstop has been limited to running and fielding grounders.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Reds' Jose Barrero: Reinstated, sent down Monday

Barrero (hand) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Monday. Barrero's rehab assignment was scheduled to end Wednesday, and he'll remain in Louisville now that he's back to full health. The 24-year-old appeared in 14 games during his rehab assignment and slashed .204/.316/.449 with three homers, six runs, six RBI and a stolen base. He'll be a candidate to provide utility depth for the major-league club at some point later in the year.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Resumes hitting in cage

Haniger (ankle) has resumed hitting in the batting cage, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports. Haniger resumed light baseball activities recently, and it's encouraging to see him hitting in the cage. However, the 31-year-old hasn't yet been cleared to resume running. Haniger will need to ramp up his workload before he's in the mix to rejoin the Mariners.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Giants' Darin Ruf: Back from bereavement list

Ruf (personal) was activated from the bereavement list Tuesday. Ruf was away from the team for the past week following the death of his father, but he's now back with the club. The 35-year-old won't immediately rejoin the starting lineup, with Wilmer Flores and Tommy La Stella starting at first base and designated hitter, respectively.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Sox#Era#Angels
CBS Sports

Pirates' Liover Peguero: Enduring power outage

Peguero has hit just .260/.291/.394 with one home run and six steals across his last 31 games for Double-A Altoona. Thanks to a hot start, his season line still sits at .293/.320/.476 -- pretty good for a 21-year-old in Double-A. Nonetheless, Peguero's power production has dried up recently, and plate discipline has been an issue too, as he's posted a 3.7 percent walk rate and 26.7 percent strikeout rate over the aforementioned 31-game stretch. He has enough pop, speed and contact ability to be relevant for fantasy purposes one day, but he'll need to improve his approach against upper-level pitching before he makes it to the big leagues.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Mets' Starling Marte: Hopes to avoid IL

Mart (quadriceps), who is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Padres, said he feels good and doesn't expect to require a trip to the injured list, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports. It was reported earlier Wednesday that Marte was likely to be placed on the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Rays' Mike Zunino: Remains out of lineup

Zunino isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Cardinals. Zunino went 1-for-6 with a home run, two RBI, a walk and two strikeouts over his last two games, and he'll be out of the lineup for a second consecutive matchup. Francisco Mejia will start behind the plate and bat seventh.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Reds' Vladimir Gutierrez: Avoids worst-case outcome

Gutierrez will be shut down for two weeks with a first-degree UCL strain but has avoided a more serious injury, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Gutierrez hit the injured list Sunday with what was originally called right forearm soreness. Any time a UCL is involved, things seldom look particularly good, but it at least seems as though Tommy John surgery is off the table at this time. Given that he won't be throwing for two weeks, however, it will be quite a while before he's back in action at the big-league level.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Royals' Hunter Dozier: Remains out of lineup

Dozier isn't starting Wednesday's game against Toronto. Dozier went 1-for-18 with two RBI, a walk and seven strikeouts over his last five games, and he'll remain out of the lineup for a second consecutive game. Carlos Santana will start at first base and bat sixth.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Mets' Starling Marte: Likely to land on IL

The Mets are expected to place Marte (quadriceps) on the 10-day injured list once the results of his MRI become available later Wednesday, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports. Unless the MRI brings better news than expected, Marte will likely be sidelined for at least a week and a half after he exited Tuesday's loss to the Padres with left quad tightness. If in fact Marte is sidelined, the Mets could open up more playing time for Luis Guillorme and Nick Plummer.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Reds' Mike Moustakas: Placed on 10-day IL

The Reds placed Moustakas on the injured list Monday without a designation, implying that his absence is COVID-19-related. It's unclear whether Moustakas tested positive for the virus or was placed on the IL as a precaution, but he'll be unable to join the Reds until he's deemed asymptomatic. TJ Friedl was recalled from Triple-A Louisville to fill Moustakas' spot on the roster.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy