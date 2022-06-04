ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barnstable County, MA

Cape Cod COVID-19 cases continue to decline for second week in a row

By Cynthia McCormick, Cape Cod Times
 5 days ago
The number of new COVID-19 cases in Barnstable County on Cape Cod has declined for the second week in a row, according to data released by the state Department of Public Health Thursday.

State public health officials said in the weekly report for cities and towns that Barnstable County had about 1,125 new cases of COVID-19 in the last two-week reporting period, which ran from May 15-28.

The number represents a decline of 255 from the 1,380 new cases reported May 26 for the previous 14-day reporting period, which itself represented a downturn from the 1,440 new cases reported the prior week.

The testing positivity rate for the last 14-day period on Cape Cod dropped to 9.29% compared to the 10.13% reported May 26, according to the DPH.

Statewide, new coronavirus cases also are trending downward.

The DPH said in its daily report Thursday that the seven-day testing positivity rate is 7.29%, compared to 8.32% reported a week ago on May 26.

State public health officials said Thursday there were 2,561 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, for a total of 1,722,244 since the pandemic began.

The daily count of new probable cases came to 535, for a total of 153,886.

Barnstable County had 66 new cases of COVID-19 for a total of 39,177, according to the daily report.

Hospitalizations of patients with COVID-19 are also on the decline in Massachusetts from a recent peak of 866 in mid-May.

As of Wednesday, 696 people in Massachusetts had COVID-19, of whom 64%, or 446, were fully vaccinated, and of whom 35%, or 243, were hospitalized primarily for coronavirus-related illness.

Cape Cod Hospital had 17 patients with COVID-19, three of whom were in intensive care. Falmouth Hospital had six patients with coronavirus, none of whom were in the ICU.

According to the DPH daily report Thursday, there were 24 newly confirmed COVID-19 fatalities in Massachusetts, for a total of 19,462 since the pandemic began.

There were no new reports of probable deaths of people with COVID-19. There have been 1,189 fatalities among probable cases.

The average age at death from COVID-19 now stands at 80, state public health officials said.

They said in their daily report Thursday that Barnstable County had no new COVID-19 deaths. Cape Cod has seen 594 people with the novel coronavirus die since the pandemic began.

COVID-19 cases by town

The two-week case counts, total cases and the 14-day testing positivity rate for towns on Cape Cod follows:

  • Barnstable (266; 10,185; 10.63%);
  • Bourne (100; 3,795; 7.78%);
  • Brewster (55; 1,538; 8.13%);
  • Chatham (22; 860; 7.14%);
  • Dennis (54; 2,421; 7.03%);
  • Eastham (18; 523; 9.95%);
  • Falmouth (176; 4,766; 9.49%);
  • Harwich (47; 2,175; 7.17%);
  • Mashpee (86; 2,670; 9.39%);
  • Orleans (28; 813; 11.44%);
  • Provincetown (6; 464; 4.65%);
  • Sandwich (105; 3,717; 9.29%);
  • Truro (less than five; 182; 1.75%);
  • Wellfleet (5; 286; 5.88%); and Yarmouth (155; 4,708; 11.58%).

