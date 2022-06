PRESCOTT – Living the good life means different things to different people. Some require mountains of money, while others have to travel. For the 2022 Nevada County Farm Family of the Year, it basically means living the life they want, the way they choose to live it. For them, this means working their ranch, following the Razorbacks and Curley Wolves and spending time with family and friends.

