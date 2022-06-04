Those who have the gold still make the rules

The more I observe and hear about supply-chain shortages, the angrier I become. As I have stated in other columns, most of the supply-chain shortages are a direct result of the profit-seeking offshoring of American manufacturing.

I am also reminded of the Robin Hood stories. He would rob from the rich to give to the poor. However, creditable evidence shows that we are experiencing the Robin Hood syndrome in reverse. Economic statistics show the top 10% of our society are getting richer and the bottom 90% are paying the price.

In fact, the Bureau of Economic Analysis reported that corporate profits are at a record high. U.S. companies posted record pre-tax profits in 2021 of $2.81 trillion, a 25% increase over the previous year. According to data published by the U.S. Commerce Department, corporate profits surged 35%, making 2021 the most profitable year for American companies since 1950.

As for the rest of us in the lower 90% of the economy, we are suffering through an economic pandemic. Essential products continue to increase at an accelerated rate. We are paying more and getting less for every dollar spent.

Everything has increased costs: Gasoline is at an all-time high, meats and poultry have seen 50% increases, and almost every consumer product costs more. For many renters, housing costs have risen to unaffordable rates.

Yet, while all this is occurring the rich keep getting richer. While many poor people become poorer, the number of Americans with $1 billion or more surged to a record 724 in 2021. The 2021 report finds that the number of millionaires in the United States has reached nearly 22 million. The number of multimillionaires (those with $50 million or more) has also increased with a 24% gain in the numbers of the richest of the rich.

Much of their new wealth was gained in the last half of 2020 as the stock markets rose and housing prices soared. Overall, the growth and wealth at the top has defied expectations of the effects of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

So how can this be happening? How can so few benefit so much in our society? Perhaps we should look at the rules. More succinctly we should look at the rule makers.

In recent years there have been an inordinate number of millionaires and multimillionaires running for public office. In fact, approximately 51% of the current members of the U.S. Congress are millionaires or multimillionaires. The wealthiest 15 members together have an estimated net worth of $1.3 billion. This leads me to believe that many of our elected officials are operating on the Golden Rule theory. That is, “Those who have the gold make the rules.”

A good example is the 2017 Tax and Reform Act. It lowered tax rates for U.S. corporations, including by deferring their taxes. The more billions of dollars deferred, the greater the savings the new law allowed. That’s because money that previously was subject to a 35% tax rate was now subject to a lower, 21% rate. The law further helped the oil companies by giving them tax credit exemptions and subsidies.

So why don’t more 90-percenters run for office? In one word, Costs. In order to win a congressional seat, it now costs a minimum of $2 million and as much as $100 million. So it is not always the best qualified candidates who win elections, it is those who can afford to spend the most money.

There are several ways by which we might address this problem. Public funding of congressional campaigns is one way. Another might be economic restrictions on campaign expenses. And there are probably many more viable methodologies we could consider.

But if we wait for those in power to voluntarily diminish their power — well, as my grandmother used to say “spit in one hand and wish in the other, see which one gets filled up fastest.”

We do, however, have the power to make a difference. It’s called the power of the ballot box. Learn about the candidates, find out if their interests align with yours, and ask these questions: Have they kept their word and their campaign promises? Make these considerations and vote.

Hezekiah Brown is a resident of Elizabeth City.