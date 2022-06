Content Warning: This story contains graphic descriptions related to gun violence. WASHINGTON — A fourth grader who survived the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting where 19 students and two teachers were murdered told lawmakers Wednesday that she is afraid to go back to school. “I don’t want it to happen again,” 11-year-old Miah Cerrillo said in […] The post Fourth grade survivor of Uvalde shooting tells Congress: ‘I don’t want it to happen again’ appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 47 MINUTES AGO