ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Florida man killed in Colorado avalanche identified

WINKNEWS.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI (AP) Authorities have released the name of a Florida man who was killed in a rock fall and avalanche that also injured two other climbers...

www.winknews.com

Comments / 0

Related
WINKNEWS.com

Florida lawmakers polled on gun violence special session

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) Florida lawmakers will have until 3 p.m. Friday to weigh in on a proposal by Democrats to hold a special legislative session on gun violence. Secretary of State Cord Byrd announced the timeline for lawmakers to respond to a poll about holding a special session. The poll was...
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

$10 million in funding, $1,000 bonuses for SWFL first responders

Gov. Ron DeSantis has allocated $10 million in state funding for Florida’s Urban Search and Rescue teams and promised another round of $1,000 bonuses for first responders. The state’s eight urban Search and Rescue teams are typically the first boots to hit the ground when disasters like hurricanes and building collapses happen across Florida. The money will be used to support those teams by providing them with vital equipment and helping them get the training they need to immediately respond to disasters. These teams play an important role after a hurricane, for instance, by conducting search and rescue missions and providing lifesaving actions to devastated areas.
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

State audit finds errors in Florida’s COVID-19 data

COVID-19 data reporting in the State of Florida was not always correct, according to a new report from the state auditor general. A state auditor just released an evaluation of how the state handled the crush of COVID data. The beginning of the pandemic was chaotic and confusing. Many people...
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Another round of scattered storms for Southwest Florida on Wednesday

High temperatures will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s during peak heating. At times, the high levels of humidity may make some locations feel like they are experiencing nearly triple-digit temperatures. Rain and thunderstorms will mitigate some of this heat. After lunchtime, scattered showers and storms will form near...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado Avalanche#Rockies#New Mexico#Albuquerque#Accident#Ap#Land O Lakes
WINKNEWS.com

Florida gasoline prices hit $4.76 record

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Florida hit a record-high $4.76 on Sunday, and AAA says it will likely continue to rise. “Unfortunately, the pain at the pump is likely to get even worse this week,” AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said in a prepared statement Monday. “Gasoline made very strong gains in the futures market last week. When that happens, we normally see retail prices rise. It can take days or a week for pump prices to reflect the change, but it wouldn’t be a surprise to see retailers raise their prices another 20 cents by Monday night. At this rate, it sure seems like there’s very little resistance to rising prices at the pump, and $5 a gallon is quickly becoming a very real possibility this summer.”
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Gov. DeSantis signs Florida school safety bill

On Tuesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed HB 1421, a bill first filed in January, which takes several measures to improve school safety in Florida. According to a press release from the governor’s press office, the steps taken by HB 1421 will build on legislation over the last three years to implement the additional recommendations of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission meant to make schools safer and improve youth mental health in Florida. In the Freedom First budget, DeSantis also approved $140 million for mental health and $210 million for school safety, including “school-hardening” grants and youth mental health awareness and assistance training.
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

After the Surfside condo tragedy, engineers, contractors and local lawmakers are partnering to prevent a similar situation

Florida’s population has jumped from around 3 million in 1950 to more than 22 million people today—and this number has continued to skyrocket since the pandemic. Between July 2020 and July 2021, Florida became second in the country for most residents gained, according to U.S. Census Bureau data. As demand for housing rises, so do costs, but in a state with among the most residential condominium units, the housing issue isn’t centered solely around new builds—aging buildings on the coast are just as much of a problem.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Most Wanted Wednesday: Featuring some of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; June 8

This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida. This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Is Gov. Ron DeSantis running for president?

Gov. Ron DeSantis stopped by Lee County on Wednesday to talk about water, but he had a lot of other things to say, too. Every time DeSantis holds a news conference, he has an agenda. His agenda in Lee County was to talk about water quality and conservation. The crowd...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Bonita Springs man wins $25M from scratch-off ticket

Bonita Springs man George Demetriades won $25 million off a scratch ticket. Demetriades bought the winning ticket from a Circle K gas station at 10460 Bonita Beach Road. He chose to receive a one-time, lump-sum payment of $20.56 million, according to a press release from the Florida Lottery. The retailer will also receive a $50,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Denny Grimes: SWFL summer real estate forecast

We are headed for the summer and mortgage rates are still above 5%, gas prices and inflation are both high. Will the Southwest Florida real estate market stay high, or will buyers just wait for prices to come down?. Denny Grimes with Denny Grimes and team at Keller Williams Realty...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy