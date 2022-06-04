ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottawa County, OK

Flood Warning issued for Ottawa by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-05 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-10 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Ottawa The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Oklahoma Neosho...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Osage, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 09:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-08 10:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Osage; Washington A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Osage and southern Washington Counties through 1015 AM CDT At 1000 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm over Okesa, moving southeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down small tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations in or near the path include Bartlesville... Ramona Ochelata... Osage Hills State Park Okesa... Wolco MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Arkansas, Bradley, Calhoun, Clark, Cleveland, Conway, Dallas by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 11:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-08 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Arkansas; Bradley; Calhoun; Clark; Cleveland; Conway; Dallas; Desha; Drew; Faulkner; Franklin; Garland; Grant; Hempstead; Hot Spring; Howard; Jefferson; Johnson; Lincoln; Little River; Logan; Lonoke; Miller; Montgomery; Nevada; Ouachita; Perry; Pike; Polk; Pope; Pulaski; Saline; Scott; Sebastian; Sevier; Yell SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 332 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS AR . ARKANSAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ARKANSAS BRADLEY CALHOUN CLARK CLEVELAND CONWAY DALLAS DESHA DREW FAULKNER FRANKLIN GARLAND GRANT HEMPSTEAD HOT SPRING HOWARD JEFFERSON JOHNSON LINCOLN LITTLE RIVER LOGAN LONOKE MILLER MONTGOMERY NEVADA OUACHITA PERRY PIKE POLK POPE PULASKI SALINE SCOTT SEBASTIAN SEVIER YELL
ARKANSAS COUNTY, AR

