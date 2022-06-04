Flood Warning issued for Ottawa by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 09:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-08 10:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Osage; Washington A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Osage and southern Washington Counties through 1015 AM CDT At 1000 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm over Okesa, moving southeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down small tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations in or near the path include Bartlesville... Ramona Ochelata... Osage Hills State Park Okesa... Wolco MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

OSAGE COUNTY, OK ・ 15 HOURS AGO