LEADING OFF: Goldschmidt, Turner try to extend hit streaks

By The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
A look at what’s happening around the majors today:

___

GOLDEN

Cardinals star Paul Goldschmidt could set the longest hitting streak of his career if he’s successful in both games of a day-night doubleheader at Wrigley Field.

Goldschmidt homered to extend his string to 25 games as St. Louis routed the Chicago Cubs 14-5 on Friday. The six-time All-Star had a 26-game hitting streak with Arizona in 2013.

Goldschmidt has 10 homers and 36 RBIs in his last 22 games, a stretch that began May 11.

The Cubs plan to start a pair of rookies in the twinbill. Matt Swarmer is lined up to pitch the opener and Caleb Kilian — acquired from San Francisco last season in the deal that sent 2016 NL MVP Kris Bryant to the Giants — will make his major league debut in the nightcap.

JUBILEE FOR THE KINGS

Reggie Jackson, Rollie Fingers and members of the 1972 Oakland A’s will celebrate the 50th anniversary of their World Series championship before the Athletics host Boston.

Series MVP Gene Tenace, Vida Blue and Campy Campaneris also are expected to attend the festivities.

That A’s team won 3-2 in Game 7 at Cincinnati, starting a run of three straight championships.

NEW LEADERSHIP

In their second game since firing manager Joe Girardi, the Philadelphia Phillies host Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani and the skidding Los Angeles Angels again.

Girardi paid the price Friday for Philadelphia’s miserable start, becoming the first major league manager to lose his job this year. Bench coach Rob Thomson was appointed interim manager for the rest of the season and got off on the right foot with a 10-0 victory over the Angels.

“We were all really excited for him,” Phillies slugger Bryce Harper said.

Los Angeles has lost nine straight, its worst slide since an 11-game drought in 2016. The Angels had won 12 in a row against the Phillies.

Zack Wheeler (3-3, 3.16 ERA), the NL pitcher of the month for May, starts for Philadelphia against Michael Lorenzen (5-2, 3.19).

STAR TURN

Trea Turner tries to run his hitting streak to 27 games when the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the New York Mets.

Tony Gonsolin, Tyler Anderson and the Dodgers have held New York to one run in winning the first two games of a four-game series between the NL’s top two teams. Walker Buehler (6-1, 3.22 ERA) pitches for Los Angeles against left-hander David Peterson (2-0, 3.03).

GOING THE DISTANCE

San Francisco right-hander Logan Webb is 4-0 with a 3.92 ERA in his past seven starts going into his outing at Miami.

In his last start, Giants manager Gabe Kapler congratulated Webb after eight innings and 98 pitches on Sunday. But Webb then talked Kapler into letting him try for his first big league complete game.

Philadelphia’s Kyle Schwarber homered leading off the ninth, Webb was removed and San Francisco won in 10 innings.

Pablo López (4-2) starts for the Marlins.

___

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

