Back on Track: Chenevey helps lead Tecumseh to success in relays, sprints

Just as it started to cool off at the Lenawee County Championships, the 200-meter results crackled through the loudspeaker and out to the infield. Fourth, third, second:

“And in first place, with a time of 22.6, Tecumseh’s Gavin…”

The announcer paused. Heads popped up in a split second of anticipation, even if the results were old news.

“…Chenevey.”

Minutes later, there was Cheveney, standing in the evening sun, wearing a straw hat, talking about his first season back on the track since giving it up at the start of high school. It was his turn to pause when asked about a rediscovered method of racing.

“(Tecumseh track and field coach Wes Harden) coached me up a lot on how to get out fast,” he said. “Other than that…I just kind of ran.”

It’s a simple approach, one that’s brought Chenevey a county title in the 200 and successes across the board in an almost unlikely return to track and field.

Chenevey’s blistering 21.94 on May 3 at Chelsea is not only ranked squarely in this season’s Division 2 top ten, but it was also a program record.

Then there’s a team-best 11.14 in the 100 from May 7’s New Balance Invitational. The junior sprinter does nothing different than the others in his first year back. He doubled down.

“It’s just ‘run,’” he said.

The individual results are enticing. But don’t be mistaken, it was the relays bringing Chenevey back.

The way the story goes is A.J Bryan, Tecumseh’s leading runner in the 100, knew there were some big shoes to fill in the 4x100 and 4x200 relays with former relay mate Aiden Cornish lost to graduation.

Bryan’s mind went to Chenevey, a friend through football and basketball. He went to Wes Harden, Tecumseh’s track and field coach, and said he had somebody in mind for the position.

“I was like, ‘he’s gonna be good,’” Bryan said. “‘He’s really fast. And if he works on it, he’s got a great frame for track.’”

For his part, Chenevey said he chose between track, golf or, as Bryan mentioned, being a specialty pinch runner for the baseball team.

“Our football coaches shut that down real quick,” Bryan said.

Base running aspirations aside, Chenevey came out to track and field and has done more than fill in on a pair of state-qualified relays ranked sixth and 12th in Division 2, respectively.

At the Lenawee County Championships, the 4x100 was as seamless as it was powerful. Liam Cornish to Draven Langsten to Cheveney to Bryan, coming together in veritable fashion for a time of 43.84, just around the school record.

“Some days, it’s great to see those relays,” Harden said.

As for the 4x200? A botched second handoff led to a disqualification, handing Madison the win despite Tecumseh clearing to the finish.

“Some days, I pull out my hair…We have to make sure it’s perfect,” Harden said of the relays, adding he was glad the misfire happened then and not at states.

Even as the potential for a state title, All-State honors and further school records loom, there’s still further time to make things as close to perfect as possible. Chenevey said he’s definitely running next season, continuing a competition that’s drawing the best out of one of his teammates.

“Me and Gavin always compete,” Bryan said. “Last year, it was kind of a competition between me and my friend Aiden but this year, it’s like an actual, real competition. Sometimes I can out best him in the 100, sometimes he’ll out best me. Same thing with the 200.”

Even if one side of the competition doesn’t always look for the results.

“I always ask him, ‘what place you get?’” he said. “He’s like, ‘I don’t know, my eyes were closed.’ And I think that’s the funniest thing ever.”

As for Chenevey’s impact on the team? Harden said he’s all business when he needs to be.

“He jokes around sometimes, he brings light to the team and the team always has a good time,” he said. “And he works when it’s time to work. Those characteristics are a great asset to have as a runner and a part of the team.”

It’s another simple approach, one making Chenevey’s teammates believe track is more than a way for him to fill time.

“Gavin, he’s meant to do this,” Bryan said. “He’s really good at it.”