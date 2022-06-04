ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tecumseh, MI

Tecumseh District Library to host presentation on Hollywood costume designer Edith Head

By Brad Heineman, The Daily Telegram
 5 days ago
TECUMSEH — The life and story of Hollywood costume designer Edith Head will be historically reenacted during an online presentation Monday, June 6, with the Tecumseh District Library.

“Edith Head: The Woman Who Dressed Hollywood” will be presented virtually from 7 to 8 p.m. Monday. The program will feature the portrayal of Head by Martina Mathisen, an educational entertainer who brings her historical subjects to life.

The program requires registration so that viewers can be emailed the online link. To register, contact the library by calling 517-423-2238. The presentation will also be streamed on the Tecumseh District Library’s Facebook page. Watching the program on Facebook does not require registering with the library.

Head, according to a news release from the library, was “an incredibly successful” costume designer “with eight Oscars to prove it.” Her career, the release said, continues to inspire new generations of designers. She has been considered as the most influential costume designer in Hollywood history.

“She dressed the biggest stars to shine over Hollywood,” the release said. “Adored by some, hated by others, Edith Head’s highly competitive and secretive nature drove her career to a meteoric height.”

