Sheriff criticizes Justice Building expansion

By KAYE THORNBRUGH
Coeur d'Alene Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOEUR d’ALENE — Kootenai County Sheriff Bob Norris said he wants county commissioners to spend federal funds to expand the jail, rather than for the Justice Building located on the county's main campus in Coeur d'Alene. But federal guidelines state the funds can’t be used that...

PLANetizen

Spokane To Implement Drought Response Ordinance

According to a news release from the city of Spokane, Washington, “Spokane City Council voted 5-1 (Councilmember Bingle absent) to override the Mayoral veto of Ordinance C36209, which establishes water conservation and drought response measures.” The ordinance enacts voluntary water conservation measures and becomes effective immediately. An article...
SPOKANE, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

Assessment appeal deadline looms

COEUR d’ALENE — Kootenai County property owners who are unsatisfied with their 2022 value assessments have just a few weeks to appeal. Property values have reportedly skyrocketed in Kootenai County, where some residential property owners have learned that the assessed values of their homes has increased by hundreds of thousands of dollars in one year.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Legals for June, 7 2022

INVITATION TO BID NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the Lucky Pines Corporation, will receive sealed Bids at the office of ACE Solutions, LLC, 609 N. Calgary Court, Suite 7, Post Falls, Idaho until June 14, 2022 at the hour of 1:00 p.m. local time, for the purpose of furnishing all materials, labor, equipment, and skill required for the construction of Lucky Pines Site Improvements, and incidental items, for said Owner, as is more fully described and set forth in the Plans and Specifications. Bids will be opened at ACE Solutions, LLC on June 14, 2022, at the hour of 2:00 p.m. local time and read aloud. The Work consists of all labor, skill, and materials required to properly construct the improvements. Major components of the unit price contracts include: General construction consisting of the construction of Water Main, Fire Hydrants, Service Meters, and valving. Construction of Sewer Main, Manholes, and Services. Construction of a new private road. Saw cutting, trenching, backfill and paving existing streets to bring back to present condition. De-commissioning of existing water and sewer systems. Commissioning of new water and sewer system, including connections at existing residences. Temporary water and sewer mains and services as necessary. Demolition of two existing structures: sewer lift station and storage building. Grading, smoothing, and paving for new street. Alternate #1 allows for the removal of any asbestos concrete piping that may be present. Bidders may obtain project documents from Ace Solutions' Plan Room; http://acesolutionsplans.pro/. Digital files are available to bidders at no cost. Printed documents are available, at bidders' expense, by choosing the "Order Prints" option. Prospective bidders MUST add themselves to the "Bidders" list at Ace Solutions' Plan Room. Any questions or interpretations required should be directed in writing to: ACE Solutions, LLC, 609 N Calgary Court, Suite #7, Post Falls, ID 83854 or electronically to info@acesolutions.pro. Please contact planroom@abadanplancenter.com with questions regarding the plan room. All Bidders are invited to be present at the public opening of the Bids. CDA LEGAL 8824 AD#535619 MAY 24, 31, JUNE 7, 2022.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
koze.com

City of Lewiston to shift innovation hub money to general fund

Lewiston Mayor Dan Johnson has decided to shift some $600,000 from a proposed innovation hub to the city’s general fund. Valley Vision has been leading the effort to introduce an innovation hub in Lewiston which would be a building equipped with high-speed internet and have desks, offices and conference rooms as well as offices for not-for-profit groups that help businesses.
LEWISTON, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

U.S. 95 project named regional winner in America’s Transportation Awards

A project on U.S. 95 in Kootenai County was recently named the western regional winner of the America’s Transportation Awards announced Tuesday. Sponsored by AASHTO, AAA and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the America's Transportation Awards competition was created to showcase tremendous projects. Work from 2019 through 2021 addressed...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

COVID FUNERALS: Why are feds paying for them?

Did anyone else notice the article in the Coeur d’Alene Press on Wednesday, May 25, titled, “Get help with Covid-related funerals?”. I was astounded! Since when does our federal government use taxpayer money to pay for funerals up to $9,000? Social Security allows a death benefit of about $260 or a little more the last I knew. That’s not realistic, but why this new program through FEMA with a cap of $9,000? This is not denying that funeral expenses for unplanned deaths can be daunting. However, unexpected deaths happen whether through COVID, accidents, heart attacks, or other of life’s misfortunes. End of life planning has always rested on individuals, not the government.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KPVI Newschannel 6

Spokane County sheriff: 'It’s like Independence Day for criminals'

(The Center Square) – Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich questions how the Washington Legislature can say the state is serious about solving gun violence when enhancements have been stripped away on sentences when firearms are used in commission of a crime. “Does that sound like they are really serious...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘Too high’: Spokane homeowner expresses frustration after receiving property valuation notice

SPOKANE, Wash — Starting this week, the Spokane County Assessor’s office will mail out new property valuations to more than 213,000 homeowners in Spokane County. It’s the county’s way of putting a price on your home, and this year, your tax bill for your house will likely be higher. “Gas is a lot more expensive, groceries have gone through the...
SPOKANE, WA
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Spokane council debates mayor's 'double-standards'

(The Center Square) – Spokane City Councilor Zack Zappone has accused Mayor Nadine Woodward of being hypocritical about when neighbors should and shouldn’t report unlawful activities to authorities. He was referring to Woodward’s recent veto of an ordinance that sets limits on outdoor watering from June 1 to...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

County tax-payer funds could pay back millions for drug convictions now deemed unconstitutional

SPOKANE, Wash. — Thousands of people in Washington will get their records wiped clean and their money back because of a state Supreme Court decision that changed drug laws in the state. The decision came down last February, but getting people their money back is no easy process. In the State v. Blake case, the Supreme Court struck down the...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

Invocations to continue at Cd’A council meetings

The issue of invocations, prayers at the start of meetings, took center stage Tuesday as numerous concerned citizens voiced their opinions during the Coeur d’Alene City Council meeting in the Community Room at the Coeur d’Alene Public Library. Most who addressed the council members on the issue supported...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Northwest Specialty Hospital bringing health care to Athol

A new health care facility is in the works for Kootenai County, and it will be in Athol. A groundbreaking ceremony took place Tuesday for the new building, which is a Northwest Specialty Hospital project. "I believe we are the first health care facility ever in Athol," said Northwest Specialty...
ATHOL, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

CDA PD statement on June 11 law enforcement

Over the past several weeks there has been a lot of information and disinformation surrounding the events taking place downtown on June 11, 2022. The Police Department has fielded many inquiries about these events and while it would be inappropriate to comment about operational strategies or officer deployments, we would like to provide the following information to our community:
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

GUNS: Poor advocacy

There was a time when our commissioner Leslie Duncan suggested that Coeur d’Alene become a Second Amendment sanctuary city. Rightly so, two of our commissioners opposed her suggestion. With so many instances of violence in schools, why would any elected leader suggest unbiased umbrella protection to weaponize a community. We need to remember which leaders want assault weapons to go unchecked. If you’re an advocate for home defense, you have to realize an AR-15 is the most ludicrous choice. Sorry Leslie, it’s poor advocacy.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Cd'A PD releases statement regarding downtown events

The Coeur d’Alene Police Department issued a news release and statement Tuesday in advance of two events taking place Saturday in downtown Coeur d’Alene. Pride in the Park is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Coeur d’Alene City Park, and the Panhandle Patriots Riding Club is holding an event at 3 p.m. at the Avista Pavilion in McEuen Park.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KPVI Newschannel 6

Stevens County winds up voter fraud case

(The Center Square) – Stevens County is winding up the case of a woman who claimed not to be a U.S. citizen on her jury questionnaire but had voted in 2018, a right meant only for citizens. Prosecutor Tim Rasmussen told The Center Square on Monday that the statute...
STEVENS COUNTY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane City Council overrides mayor’s veto of water restriction ordinance

Credit: Spokane City Council SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane City Council voted to override the mayor’s decision to veto an ordinance that restricts when the public can water their lawns. The special consideration passed with a 5 – 1 vote. Michael Cathcart was the only councilmember to vote against the decision. RELATED: Councilman Cathcart suggests alternative to proposed water ban...
SPOKANE, WA

