Coeur D'alene, ID

THE FRONT ROW WITH JASON ELLIOTT: Swan song: North Idaho College golfer and NWAC champion keeps it cool on, off the course

Coeur d'Alene Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring his recruitment to North Idaho College, golfer James Swan didn’t know a ton about the school. Not that he didn’t do his research, looking at photos and videos of the area around Coeur d’Alene. No official visits, but that wasn’t his fault either. “That...

cdapress.com

Coeur d'Alene Press

Bruce E. Vickerman, 79

Colonel Bruce E. Vickerman, Retired USAF ~ Always an Officer and a Gentleman!. Bruce died Dec. 23, 2021, in Kennewick, Wash. Bruce was born in Wallace, ID on Dec. 7, 1942. He was raised in Wallace, ID and after graduating from high school, he continued his education at the University of Idaho where he graduated with a degree in business administration and accounting. He later earned his master’s degree in business management from the University of Arkansas.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Legals for June, 7 2022

INVITATION TO BID NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the Lucky Pines Corporation, will receive sealed Bids at the office of ACE Solutions, LLC, 609 N. Calgary Court, Suite 7, Post Falls, Idaho until June 14, 2022 at the hour of 1:00 p.m. local time, for the purpose of furnishing all materials, labor, equipment, and skill required for the construction of Lucky Pines Site Improvements, and incidental items, for said Owner, as is more fully described and set forth in the Plans and Specifications. Bids will be opened at ACE Solutions, LLC on June 14, 2022, at the hour of 2:00 p.m. local time and read aloud. The Work consists of all labor, skill, and materials required to properly construct the improvements. Major components of the unit price contracts include: General construction consisting of the construction of Water Main, Fire Hydrants, Service Meters, and valving. Construction of Sewer Main, Manholes, and Services. Construction of a new private road. Saw cutting, trenching, backfill and paving existing streets to bring back to present condition. De-commissioning of existing water and sewer systems. Commissioning of new water and sewer system, including connections at existing residences. Temporary water and sewer mains and services as necessary. Demolition of two existing structures: sewer lift station and storage building. Grading, smoothing, and paving for new street. Alternate #1 allows for the removal of any asbestos concrete piping that may be present. Bidders may obtain project documents from Ace Solutions' Plan Room; http://acesolutionsplans.pro/. Digital files are available to bidders at no cost. Printed documents are available, at bidders' expense, by choosing the "Order Prints" option. Prospective bidders MUST add themselves to the "Bidders" list at Ace Solutions' Plan Room. Any questions or interpretations required should be directed in writing to: ACE Solutions, LLC, 609 N Calgary Court, Suite #7, Post Falls, ID 83854 or electronically to info@acesolutions.pro. Please contact planroom@abadanplancenter.com with questions regarding the plan room. All Bidders are invited to be present at the public opening of the Bids. CDA LEGAL 8824 AD#535619 MAY 24, 31, JUNE 7, 2022.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Chip Shots June 7, 2022

FLIGHT 1 — 1, Beth Murphy 47. 2 (tie), Michelle Carlin, Rowena Sinclair-Long 54. FLIGHT 2 — 1, Johnna Hendricks 57. 2, Donna Heleker 63. FLIGHT 3 — 1, Cindy Jordan 58. 2, Jennifer Jenkins 59. 3, Shirley Hander 65. FLIGHT 4 — 1 (tie), Wendy Veale...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
City
Coeur D'alene, ID
State
Idaho State
Coeur D'alene, ID
Sports
Local
Idaho Sports
Coeur d'Alene Press

LEGION BASEBALL: Northern Lakes rained out again

RATHDRUM — The Northern Lakes Mountaineers "A" American Legion baseball team had its scheduled doubleheader vs. Clark Fork Valley of Plains, Mont., on Sunday at Gorton Field rained out. Northern Lakes is scheduled to return to action Tuesday, June 14 at home vs. Camas Prairie in North Idaho League...
RATHDRUM, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Northwest Notes June 7, 2022

MOSCOW — Idaho men's basketball coach Zac Claus announced the hiring of former Wenatchee Valley College head coach Jeremy Harden as the Vandals' next assistant. Harden was the head coach at WVC for the past five seasons, where he led the Knights to an 85-45 overall record and five consecutive winning seasons. Harden's most recent success came in the 2021-22 season, guiding WVC to a Northwest Athletic Conference East Region title and an NWAC Final Four appearance. Harden was named East Region Coach of the Year while the team held the best regional record (15-1) and was the No. 1 scoring offense (93.1 PPG).
MOSCOW, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

North Idaho Now podcast Episode 139: Headlines from 6/4 thru 6/7

Bank CDA, Lucky Friday/Hecla Mining Company, Best Blinds, Radio Brewing, Watts Appliance, Black Sheep Sporting Goods, and McDonald's. In this episode of the North Idaho Now Podcast, Chanse Watson and Molly Roberts take you through the latest news coming out of the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press, the Bonner County Daily Bee, the Shoshone News-Press, from June 4-7.
POST FALLS, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

U.S. 95 project named regional winner in America’s Transportation Awards

A project on U.S. 95 in Kootenai County was recently named the western regional winner of the America’s Transportation Awards announced Tuesday. Sponsored by AASHTO, AAA and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the America's Transportation Awards competition was created to showcase tremendous projects. Work from 2019 through 2021 addressed...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
Person
Jason Elliott
Coeur d'Alene Press

'Normal' housing market on horizon

COEUR d’ALENE — The once screaming hot Idaho housing market seems to be losing its steam. “I think we're headed toward a more normal market,” said Chad Oakland with Northwest Realty Group. According to Redfin, a real estate brokerage, 41% of Boise home sellers dropped their prices...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

First responders honored

COEUR d’ALENE — First responders don’t do what they do for the accolades. “We do it because we feel called to help people,” said Erik Loney, a firefighter and paramedic with the Coeur d’Alene Fire Department. But sometimes the awards come anyway. Loney was among...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Trustees ready to interview NIC president finalists

The North Idaho College Board of Trustees has scheduled special meetings to conduct interviews with final candidates for the President of North Idaho College. The interviews will take place as scheduled below in the Edminster Student Union Building, Driftwood Bay Room. Thursday, June 9 at 4 p.m. with Dr. Samuel...
COLLEGES
Coeur d'Alene Press

Northwest Specialty Hospital bringing health care to Athol

A new health care facility is in the works for Kootenai County, and it will be in Athol. A groundbreaking ceremony took place Tuesday for the new building, which is a Northwest Specialty Hospital project. "I believe we are the first health care facility ever in Athol," said Northwest Specialty...
ATHOL, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Lightning is not just confined to Earth

According to Cliff’s records, the spring season in Coeur d’Alene has been the coolest on record. Late last week, we did feel some hints of summer weather as temperatures warmed into the upper 70s and the humidity levels were high. By late Friday, thunderstorms moved into the region and temperatures cooled down once again.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Body recovered from Lake Pend Oreille

SANDPOINT Bonner County Sheriff's officials have identified the individual whose body was found at City Beach Tuesday morning as Gary Bonser, 40, of Sagle. Sandpoint Police responded to a report at 11:36 a.m. on Tuesday of a juvenile fishing off the pier at Sandpoint City Beach who had hooked onto the clothing of a deceased male adult, located about 15 feet off the end of the Statue of Liberty pier.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Community invited to discuss youth mental health

COEUR d’ALENE — The public is invited to participate in a youth mental health forum from 6 to 8 p.m., June 14 in the Lake City High School Library, 6101 N. Ramsey Road, Coeur d'Alene. The forum is hosted by Communities for Youth, an Idaho-based nonprofit that is...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Levy possible for Cd'A School District this summer

A school plant facilities levy could soon be coming to residents in the Coeur d'Alene School District. A swift timeline would be necessary to tackle a number of items on the district's deferred maintenance backlog, which is $25 million today and expected to grow to $68 million by 2027 if repairs are not made. The levy would establish a pool of funds for deferred maintenance projects and school safety needs, which at this time have no established funding source. Deferred maintenance includes air heating and cooling system upgrades, roof repairs, paving work, replacing hot water heaters, new carpeting, drinking fountains, alarm systems and security cameras.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Growing the STEM continues to grow

COEUR d’ALENE — For Lake City High School student Polina Epshtein, serving as a Growing the STEM student board member this past year has taught her she is capable of great things. Initially, Epshtein doubted the difference she could make for younger students. “I’m only in high school,...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

"We're having a baby!"

Primal isn’t necessarily the way most mothers would describe themselves, but for Casey Vincent, that word is now worn as a beautiful badge of honor. When the Shoshone County woman woke up Friday morning, she was pregnant and began her day as such. By the end of the day, she was no longer pregnant and had lived one of the wildest days that any of us could ever experience.
SHOSHONE COUNTY, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Gas prices expected to top five dollars a gallon

COEUR d’ALENE — Gas prices are expected to hit $5 per gallon for regular gas this week. The gas lines at the Coeur d’Alene Costco were filled Monday morning with customers eager to fill up for $4.71 per gallon. The average gas price nationwide was $4.90 per gallon and climbing, according to AAA.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID

