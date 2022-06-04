ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coeur D'alene, ID

Northwest Notes June 4, 2022

Coeur d'Alene Press
 5 days ago

The Coeur d'Alene Lumbermen class AA team's game vs. the Yakima Pepsi Beetles on Friday at Medical Lake High, part of a tournament hosted by Medical Lake and Colfax, was canceled due to the threat of rain and thunderstorms. The Lums have two tourney games scheduled for today at...

cdapress.com

Coeur d'Alene Press

ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Troy Shepard, Coeur d'Alene Lumbermen

The left-handed pitcher, a former Coeur d'Alene Viking who redshirted this spring with Community Colleges of Spokane, pitched a no-hitter with 15 strikeouts and three walks last Thursday in a 4-0 win over the Spokane Cannons at Thorco Field in Coeur d'Alene. "He's a great kid; everybody's happy when he does well, everybody loves him," Lums coach Darren Taylor said. "All our college guys look different (from last season); Troy's just bigger and stronger, too."
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Inland Empire PGA results: June 8, 2022

TEAM SCORING (2 Net) — 1, Coeur d’Alene National Reserve/Idaho Club (Dorosh, Hern, Yockey, Hicks), 89. 2 (tie), Coeur d’Alene Resort (DeLong, Christensen, Howell, Harris); University of Idaho Golf Course (Wagner, Lovell, Jensen, Carpenter), 86. 4, Trailhead Golf Course (Smith, Kern, Balogh, Lennick), 85. 5 (tie), Life Member/Qualchan/Downriver/Manito (Buckenberger, Holt, Stiegler, Camp); Avondale Golf Club (Porter, Leichtnam, Kari, Kuespert), 84.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Gray days have silver lining

COEUR d’ALENE — A cool, wet spring might not have done much good for outdoor recreation, but it did wonders for North Idaho’s water supply outlook. Peter Youngblood, hydrologist with the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service Snow Survey Office, said Monday that all drought designations for the Panhandle have have been removed.
Coeur d'Alene Press

Bruce E. Vickerman, 79

Colonel Bruce E. Vickerman, Retired USAF ~ Always an Officer and a Gentleman!. Bruce died Dec. 23, 2021, in Kennewick, Wash. Bruce was born in Wallace, ID on Dec. 7, 1942. He was raised in Wallace, ID and after graduating from high school, he continued his education at the University of Idaho where he graduated with a degree in business administration and accounting. He later earned his master’s degree in business management from the University of Arkansas.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Chip Shots June 7, 2022

FLIGHT 1 — 1, Beth Murphy 47. 2 (tie), Michelle Carlin, Rowena Sinclair-Long 54. FLIGHT 2 — 1, Johnna Hendricks 57. 2, Donna Heleker 63. FLIGHT 3 — 1, Cindy Jordan 58. 2, Jennifer Jenkins 59. 3, Shirley Hander 65. FLIGHT 4 — 1 (tie), Wendy Veale...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

North Idaho Now podcast Episode 139: Headlines from 6/4 thru 6/7

Bank CDA, Lucky Friday/Hecla Mining Company, Best Blinds, Radio Brewing, Watts Appliance, Black Sheep Sporting Goods, and McDonald's. In this episode of the North Idaho Now Podcast, Chanse Watson and Molly Roberts take you through the latest news coming out of the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press, the Bonner County Daily Bee, the Shoshone News-Press, from June 4-7.
POST FALLS, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Legals for June, 7 2022

INVITATION TO BID NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the Lucky Pines Corporation, will receive sealed Bids at the office of ACE Solutions, LLC, 609 N. Calgary Court, Suite 7, Post Falls, Idaho until June 14, 2022 at the hour of 1:00 p.m. local time, for the purpose of furnishing all materials, labor, equipment, and skill required for the construction of Lucky Pines Site Improvements, and incidental items, for said Owner, as is more fully described and set forth in the Plans and Specifications. Bids will be opened at ACE Solutions, LLC on June 14, 2022, at the hour of 2:00 p.m. local time and read aloud. The Work consists of all labor, skill, and materials required to properly construct the improvements. Major components of the unit price contracts include: General construction consisting of the construction of Water Main, Fire Hydrants, Service Meters, and valving. Construction of Sewer Main, Manholes, and Services. Construction of a new private road. Saw cutting, trenching, backfill and paving existing streets to bring back to present condition. De-commissioning of existing water and sewer systems. Commissioning of new water and sewer system, including connections at existing residences. Temporary water and sewer mains and services as necessary. Demolition of two existing structures: sewer lift station and storage building. Grading, smoothing, and paving for new street. Alternate #1 allows for the removal of any asbestos concrete piping that may be present. Bidders may obtain project documents from Ace Solutions' Plan Room; http://acesolutionsplans.pro/. Digital files are available to bidders at no cost. Printed documents are available, at bidders' expense, by choosing the "Order Prints" option. Prospective bidders MUST add themselves to the "Bidders" list at Ace Solutions' Plan Room. Any questions or interpretations required should be directed in writing to: ACE Solutions, LLC, 609 N Calgary Court, Suite #7, Post Falls, ID 83854 or electronically to info@acesolutions.pro. Please contact planroom@abadanplancenter.com with questions regarding the plan room. All Bidders are invited to be present at the public opening of the Bids. CDA LEGAL 8824 AD#535619 MAY 24, 31, JUNE 7, 2022.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

First responders honored

COEUR d’ALENE — First responders don’t do what they do for the accolades. “We do it because we feel called to help people,” said Erik Loney, a firefighter and paramedic with the Coeur d’Alene Fire Department. But sometimes the awards come anyway. Loney was among...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

'Normal' housing market on horizon

COEUR d’ALENE — The once screaming hot Idaho housing market seems to be losing its steam. “I think we're headed toward a more normal market,” said Chad Oakland with Northwest Realty Group. According to Redfin, a real estate brokerage, 41% of Boise home sellers dropped their prices...
Coeur d'Alene Press

Trustees ready to interview NIC president finalists

The North Idaho College Board of Trustees has scheduled special meetings to conduct interviews with final candidates for the President of North Idaho College. The interviews will take place as scheduled below in the Edminster Student Union Building, Driftwood Bay Room. Thursday, June 9 at 4 p.m. with Dr. Samuel...
Coeur d'Alene Press

Lightning is not just confined to Earth

According to Cliff’s records, the spring season in Coeur d’Alene has been the coolest on record. Late last week, we did feel some hints of summer weather as temperatures warmed into the upper 70s and the humidity levels were high. By late Friday, thunderstorms moved into the region and temperatures cooled down once again.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Levy possible for Cd'A School District this summer

A school plant facilities levy could soon be coming to residents in the Coeur d'Alene School District. A swift timeline would be necessary to tackle a number of items on the district's deferred maintenance backlog, which is $25 million today and expected to grow to $68 million by 2027 if repairs are not made. The levy would establish a pool of funds for deferred maintenance projects and school safety needs, which at this time have no established funding source. Deferred maintenance includes air heating and cooling system upgrades, roof repairs, paving work, replacing hot water heaters, new carpeting, drinking fountains, alarm systems and security cameras.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

U.S. 95 project named regional winner in America's Transportation Awards

A project on U.S. 95 in Kootenai County was recently named the western regional winner of the America’s Transportation Awards announced Tuesday. Sponsored by AASHTO, AAA and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the America's Transportation Awards competition was created to showcase tremendous projects. Work from 2019 through 2021 addressed...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Northwest Specialty Hospital bringing health care to Athol

A new health care facility is in the works for Kootenai County, and it will be in Athol. A groundbreaking ceremony took place Tuesday for the new building, which is a Northwest Specialty Hospital project. "I believe we are the first health care facility ever in Athol," said Northwest Specialty...
ATHOL, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

GUNS: Poor advocacy

There was a time when our commissioner Leslie Duncan suggested that Coeur d’Alene become a Second Amendment sanctuary city. Rightly so, two of our commissioners opposed her suggestion. With so many instances of violence in schools, why would any elected leader suggest unbiased umbrella protection to weaponize a community. We need to remember which leaders want assault weapons to go unchecked. If you’re an advocate for home defense, you have to realize an AR-15 is the most ludicrous choice. Sorry Leslie, it’s poor advocacy.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

New social studies texts headed for Cd'A classrooms

Worries about critical race theory, global citizenship and out-of-date content were threaded throughout public comment at Monday's meeting of the Coeur d'Alene School Board. The trustees unanimously voted to adopt new secondary social studies curriculum resources as well as new and updated curriculum for middle school family and consumer science, middle school computer coding, high school engineering technology/shop, high school medical terminology and high school computer programming and software development.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

"We're having a baby!"

Primal isn’t necessarily the way most mothers would describe themselves, but for Casey Vincent, that word is now worn as a beautiful badge of honor. When the Shoshone County woman woke up Friday morning, she was pregnant and began her day as such. By the end of the day, she was no longer pregnant and had lived one of the wildest days that any of us could ever experience.
SHOSHONE COUNTY, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Food bank short of sustenance

COEUR d’ALENE — The food bank at the Altar Church usually has enough food on hand to feed up to 100 families. Monday, its shelves were pretty much empty but for 1,500 boxes of macaroni and cheese. “We had to close early because of it,” said Stephanie Roberts,...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Assessment appeal deadline looms

COEUR d’ALENE — Kootenai County property owners who are unsatisfied with their 2022 value assessments have just a few weeks to appeal. Property values have reportedly skyrocketed in Kootenai County, where some residential property owners have learned that the assessed values of their homes has increased by hundreds of thousands of dollars in one year.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID

