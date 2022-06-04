ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coeur D'alene, ID

Cd'A firefighters recognized

Coeur d'Alene Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleErik Loney has been selected as the Coeur d'Alene Fire Department's firefighter/paramedic of the year. “We can’t express how proud we are of Paramedic Loney...

cdapress.com

Coeur d'Alene Press

First responders honored

COEUR d’ALENE — First responders don’t do what they do for the accolades. “We do it because we feel called to help people,” said Erik Loney, a firefighter and paramedic with the Coeur d’Alene Fire Department. But sometimes the awards come anyway. Loney was among...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
PLANetizen

Spokane To Implement Drought Response Ordinance

According to a news release from the city of Spokane, Washington, “Spokane City Council voted 5-1 (Councilmember Bingle absent) to override the Mayoral veto of Ordinance C36209, which establishes water conservation and drought response measures.” The ordinance enacts voluntary water conservation measures and becomes effective immediately. An article...
SPOKANE, WA
KTVB

North Idaho woman gives birth at a boat check station on I-90

Primal isn’t necessarily the way most mothers would describe themselves, but for Casey Vincent, that word is now worn as a beautiful badge of honor. When the Shoshone County woman woke up Friday morning, she was pregnant and began her day as such. By the end of the day, she was no longer pregnant and had lived one of the wildest days that any of us could ever experience.
SHOSHONE COUNTY, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Northwest Specialty Hospital bringing health care to Athol

A new health care facility is in the works for Kootenai County, and it will be in Athol. A groundbreaking ceremony took place Tuesday for the new building, which is a Northwest Specialty Hospital project. "I believe we are the first health care facility ever in Athol," said Northwest Specialty...
ATHOL, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Cd'A PD releases statement regarding downtown events

The Coeur d’Alene Police Department issued a news release and statement Tuesday in advance of two events taking place Saturday in downtown Coeur d’Alene. Pride in the Park is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Coeur d’Alene City Park, and the Panhandle Patriots Riding Club is holding an event at 3 p.m. at the Avista Pavilion in McEuen Park.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur D'alene, ID
97.5 KISS FM

The Annoying Sound That Stops Ritzville People In Their Tracks

I'll be waiting at the station..." There may be a last train to Clarksville, but there is no end to the train activity in Ritzville. This is according to Max, a tow truck driver who is giving me the 411 on the city's relationship with Amtrak and BNSF. Driving back-and-forth from Ritzville to Spokane, and points in-between, Max plays leapfrog with the train all day long.
RITZVILLE, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

Legals for June, 7 2022

INVITATION TO BID NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the Lucky Pines Corporation, will receive sealed Bids at the office of ACE Solutions, LLC, 609 N. Calgary Court, Suite 7, Post Falls, Idaho until June 14, 2022 at the hour of 1:00 p.m. local time, for the purpose of furnishing all materials, labor, equipment, and skill required for the construction of Lucky Pines Site Improvements, and incidental items, for said Owner, as is more fully described and set forth in the Plans and Specifications. Bids will be opened at ACE Solutions, LLC on June 14, 2022, at the hour of 2:00 p.m. local time and read aloud. The Work consists of all labor, skill, and materials required to properly construct the improvements. Major components of the unit price contracts include: General construction consisting of the construction of Water Main, Fire Hydrants, Service Meters, and valving. Construction of Sewer Main, Manholes, and Services. Construction of a new private road. Saw cutting, trenching, backfill and paving existing streets to bring back to present condition. De-commissioning of existing water and sewer systems. Commissioning of new water and sewer system, including connections at existing residences. Temporary water and sewer mains and services as necessary. Demolition of two existing structures: sewer lift station and storage building. Grading, smoothing, and paving for new street. Alternate #1 allows for the removal of any asbestos concrete piping that may be present. Bidders may obtain project documents from Ace Solutions' Plan Room; http://acesolutionsplans.pro/. Digital files are available to bidders at no cost. Printed documents are available, at bidders' expense, by choosing the "Order Prints" option. Prospective bidders MUST add themselves to the "Bidders" list at Ace Solutions' Plan Room. Any questions or interpretations required should be directed in writing to: ACE Solutions, LLC, 609 N Calgary Court, Suite #7, Post Falls, ID 83854 or electronically to info@acesolutions.pro. Please contact planroom@abadanplancenter.com with questions regarding the plan room. All Bidders are invited to be present at the public opening of the Bids. CDA LEGAL 8824 AD#535619 MAY 24, 31, JUNE 7, 2022.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Bruce E. Vickerman, 79

Colonel Bruce E. Vickerman, Retired USAF ~ Always an Officer and a Gentleman!. Bruce died Dec. 23, 2021, in Kennewick, Wash. Bruce was born in Wallace, ID on Dec. 7, 1942. He was raised in Wallace, ID and after graduating from high school, he continued his education at the University of Idaho where he graduated with a degree in business administration and accounting. He later earned his master’s degree in business management from the University of Arkansas.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KXLY

Missing person last seen in Newport on May 20

NEWPORT, Wash. — The Pend Oreille County Sheriff’s Office is requesting public assistance in locating 33-year-old Travis S. Coy. Coy has been missing since May 20th. He was last seen at his residence in Newport, Washington. Coy is a white male, 6 feet tall, about 145 pounds, and...
NEWPORT, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Charges recommended in 2012 reclassified murder of Spokane woman

SPOKANE, Wash. — Charges are being recommended in the reclassified murder of a Spokane woman.  Spokane Police want to charge Robert G. Davis, 52, with first-degree murder in Kala Williams’ death. Williams’ body was discovered near Lindeke Street and 14th Ave on May 13, 2012. Investigators believed she was murdered somewhere else, then dismembered and put into bags by the...
SPOKANE, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

Body recovered from Lake Pend Oreille

SANDPOINT Bonner County Sheriff's officials have identified the individual whose body was found at City Beach Tuesday morning as Gary Bonser, 40, of Sagle. Sandpoint Police responded to a report at 11:36 a.m. on Tuesday of a juvenile fishing off the pier at Sandpoint City Beach who had hooked onto the clothing of a deceased male adult, located about 15 feet off the end of the Statue of Liberty pier.
SANDPOINT, ID
pullmanradio.com

Trailer Home In Princeton Damaged By Fire

A trailer home in Princeton was damaged by fire on Sunday morning. The Latah County Sheriff’s Office reports that a parked vehicle caught fire at a residence on Reynolds Road and eventually spread to the trailer home damaging the exterior of the building. Potlatch Volunteer Firefighters were called to the scene around 11:30 and put out the flames. No one was hurt.
PRINCETON, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Levy possible for Cd'A School District this summer

A school plant facilities levy could soon be coming to residents in the Coeur d'Alene School District. A swift timeline would be necessary to tackle a number of items on the district's deferred maintenance backlog, which is $25 million today and expected to grow to $68 million by 2027 if repairs are not made. The levy would establish a pool of funds for deferred maintenance projects and school safety needs, which at this time have no established funding source. Deferred maintenance includes air heating and cooling system upgrades, roof repairs, paving work, replacing hot water heaters, new carpeting, drinking fountains, alarm systems and security cameras.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID

