Post Falls, ID

Treaty Rock treated to a history lesson

By ELLI GOLDMAN HILBERT
Coeur d'Alene Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePOST FALLS — Treaty Rock Elementary fourth-graders were treated to lessons in Post Falls history Friday. Rotating through several stations in small groups, students enjoyed pioneer games outside, learned about safety in the woods from Tom Newcombe, a member of the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office Volunteer Search and Rescue Unit, learned...

cdapress.com

Coeur d'Alene Press

Bruce E. Vickerman, 79

Colonel Bruce E. Vickerman, Retired USAF ~ Always an Officer and a Gentleman!. Bruce died Dec. 23, 2021, in Kennewick, Wash. Bruce was born in Wallace, ID on Dec. 7, 1942. He was raised in Wallace, ID and after graduating from high school, he continued his education at the University of Idaho where he graduated with a degree in business administration and accounting. He later earned his master’s degree in business management from the University of Arkansas.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

First responders honored

COEUR d’ALENE — First responders don’t do what they do for the accolades. “We do it because we feel called to help people,” said Erik Loney, a firefighter and paramedic with the Coeur d’Alene Fire Department. But sometimes the awards come anyway. Loney was among...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Legals for June, 7 2022

INVITATION TO BID NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the Lucky Pines Corporation, will receive sealed Bids at the office of ACE Solutions, LLC, 609 N. Calgary Court, Suite 7, Post Falls, Idaho until June 14, 2022 at the hour of 1:00 p.m. local time, for the purpose of furnishing all materials, labor, equipment, and skill required for the construction of Lucky Pines Site Improvements, and incidental items, for said Owner, as is more fully described and set forth in the Plans and Specifications. Bids will be opened at ACE Solutions, LLC on June 14, 2022, at the hour of 2:00 p.m. local time and read aloud. The Work consists of all labor, skill, and materials required to properly construct the improvements. Major components of the unit price contracts include: General construction consisting of the construction of Water Main, Fire Hydrants, Service Meters, and valving. Construction of Sewer Main, Manholes, and Services. Construction of a new private road. Saw cutting, trenching, backfill and paving existing streets to bring back to present condition. De-commissioning of existing water and sewer systems. Commissioning of new water and sewer system, including connections at existing residences. Temporary water and sewer mains and services as necessary. Demolition of two existing structures: sewer lift station and storage building. Grading, smoothing, and paving for new street. Alternate #1 allows for the removal of any asbestos concrete piping that may be present. Bidders may obtain project documents from Ace Solutions' Plan Room; http://acesolutionsplans.pro/. Digital files are available to bidders at no cost. Printed documents are available, at bidders' expense, by choosing the "Order Prints" option. Prospective bidders MUST add themselves to the "Bidders" list at Ace Solutions' Plan Room. Any questions or interpretations required should be directed in writing to: ACE Solutions, LLC, 609 N Calgary Court, Suite #7, Post Falls, ID 83854 or electronically to info@acesolutions.pro. Please contact planroom@abadanplancenter.com with questions regarding the plan room. All Bidders are invited to be present at the public opening of the Bids. CDA LEGAL 8824 AD#535619 MAY 24, 31, JUNE 7, 2022.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
97.5 KISS FM

Idaho Park Allows The Public To Collect State’s Most Prized Stone

With more than 70 species of stones that can be found in abundance across the state, Idaho is the rock hounding mecca of the United States. There is one area of the Gem State where the public is allowed to reserve time and acquire a permit to legally collect Idaho's most valuable and treasured stone.
Coeur d'Alene Press

New social studies texts headed for Cd'A classrooms

Worries about critical race theory, global citizenship and out-of-date content were threaded throughout public comment at Monday's meeting of the Coeur d'Alene School Board. The trustees unanimously voted to adopt new secondary social studies curriculum resources as well as new and updated curriculum for middle school family and consumer science, middle school computer coding, high school engineering technology/shop, high school medical terminology and high school computer programming and software development.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
PLANetizen

Spokane To Implement Drought Response Ordinance

According to a news release from the city of Spokane, Washington, “Spokane City Council voted 5-1 (Councilmember Bingle absent) to override the Mayoral veto of Ordinance C36209, which establishes water conservation and drought response measures.” The ordinance enacts voluntary water conservation measures and becomes effective immediately. An article...
SPOKANE, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

Signing photos June 7, 2022

Courtesy photo Coeur d'Alene High senior Alysha Villelli recently signed a letter of intent to play soccer at NCAA Division III Willamette University in Salem, Ore. Seated from left are Marissa Villelli, sister; Susan Villelli, mom; Alysha Villelli; Tony Villelli, dad; and Vanessa Villelli, sister; and standing, Mike Randles, Coeur d'Alene High principal.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Neighborhood of the Week — Take it to the river

Without fail, every time I walk along the Spokane River in spring/early summer, I’ll say something along the lines of “Wow, the water level is high.”. This comment exists in the category of Dumb Guy/Captain Obvious comments like, “Man, how about this weather?” and “It’s always raining on Memorial Day weekend around here.” At the very least, such comments allow for small talk with neighbors, so as to avoid mentioning politics or religion.
POST FALLS, ID
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Spokane council debates mayor's 'double-standards'

(The Center Square) – Spokane City Councilor Zack Zappone has accused Mayor Nadine Woodward of being hypocritical about when neighbors should and shouldn’t report unlawful activities to authorities. He was referring to Woodward’s recent veto of an ordinance that sets limits on outdoor watering from June 1 to...
SPOKANE, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

Growing the STEM continues to grow

COEUR d’ALENE — For Lake City High School student Polina Epshtein, serving as a Growing the STEM student board member this past year has taught her she is capable of great things. Initially, Epshtein doubted the difference she could make for younger students. “I’m only in high school,...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

GUNS: Poor advocacy

There was a time when our commissioner Leslie Duncan suggested that Coeur d’Alene become a Second Amendment sanctuary city. Rightly so, two of our commissioners opposed her suggestion. With so many instances of violence in schools, why would any elected leader suggest unbiased umbrella protection to weaponize a community. We need to remember which leaders want assault weapons to go unchecked. If you’re an advocate for home defense, you have to realize an AR-15 is the most ludicrous choice. Sorry Leslie, it’s poor advocacy.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Chip Shots June 7, 2022

FLIGHT 1 — 1, Beth Murphy 47. 2 (tie), Michelle Carlin, Rowena Sinclair-Long 54. FLIGHT 2 — 1, Johnna Hendricks 57. 2, Donna Heleker 63. FLIGHT 3 — 1, Cindy Jordan 58. 2, Jennifer Jenkins 59. 3, Shirley Hander 65. FLIGHT 4 — 1 (tie), Wendy Veale...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID

