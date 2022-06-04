ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Post Falls, ID

Proactive preparedness

By ELLI GOLDMAN HILBERT
Coeur d'Alene Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePOST FALLS — Participation in an emergency preparedness program has prompted 18-year-old Miles Butler to help his community be ready when calamity strikes. The Post Falls High School senior, who attended a Federal Emergency Management Agency Emergency Preparedness Camp in 2019 and spent two years serving on FEMA's Youth Preparedness Council,...

cdapress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Coeur d'Alene Press

COVID FUNERALS: Why are feds paying for them?

Did anyone else notice the article in the Coeur d’Alene Press on Wednesday, May 25, titled, “Get help with Covid-related funerals?”. I was astounded! Since when does our federal government use taxpayer money to pay for funerals up to $9,000? Social Security allows a death benefit of about $260 or a little more the last I knew. That’s not realistic, but why this new program through FEMA with a cap of $9,000? This is not denying that funeral expenses for unplanned deaths can be daunting. However, unexpected deaths happen whether through COVID, accidents, heart attacks, or other of life’s misfortunes. End of life planning has always rested on individuals, not the government.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Northwest Specialty Hospital bringing health care to Athol

A new health care facility is in the works for Kootenai County, and it will be in Athol. A groundbreaking ceremony took place Tuesday for the new building, which is a Northwest Specialty Hospital project. "I believe we are the first health care facility ever in Athol," said Northwest Specialty...
ATHOL, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

GUNS: Poor advocacy

There was a time when our commissioner Leslie Duncan suggested that Coeur d’Alene become a Second Amendment sanctuary city. Rightly so, two of our commissioners opposed her suggestion. With so many instances of violence in schools, why would any elected leader suggest unbiased umbrella protection to weaponize a community. We need to remember which leaders want assault weapons to go unchecked. If you’re an advocate for home defense, you have to realize an AR-15 is the most ludicrous choice. Sorry Leslie, it’s poor advocacy.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

First responders honored

COEUR d’ALENE — First responders don’t do what they do for the accolades. “We do it because we feel called to help people,” said Erik Loney, a firefighter and paramedic with the Coeur d’Alene Fire Department. But sometimes the awards come anyway. Loney was among...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
California State
Local
Idaho Society
City
Post Falls, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

U.S. 95 project named regional winner in America’s Transportation Awards

A project on U.S. 95 in Kootenai County was recently named the western regional winner of the America’s Transportation Awards announced Tuesday. Sponsored by AASHTO, AAA and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the America's Transportation Awards competition was created to showcase tremendous projects. Work from 2019 through 2021 addressed...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

New social studies texts headed for Cd'A classrooms

Worries about critical race theory, global citizenship and out-of-date content were threaded throughout public comment at Monday's meeting of the Coeur d'Alene School Board. The trustees unanimously voted to adopt new secondary social studies curriculum resources as well as new and updated curriculum for middle school family and consumer science, middle school computer coding, high school engineering technology/shop, high school medical terminology and high school computer programming and software development.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Invocations to continue at Cd’A council meetings

The issue of invocations, prayers at the start of meetings, took center stage Tuesday as numerous concerned citizens voiced their opinions during the Coeur d’Alene City Council meeting in the Community Room at the Coeur d’Alene Public Library. Most who addressed the council members on the issue supported...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Community invited to discuss youth mental health

COEUR d’ALENE — The public is invited to participate in a youth mental health forum from 6 to 8 p.m., June 14 in the Lake City High School Library, 6101 N. Ramsey Road, Coeur d'Alene. The forum is hosted by Communities for Youth, an Idaho-based nonprofit that is...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Preparedness#Emergency Management#The Post Falls Library
Coeur d'Alene Press

Assessment appeal deadline looms

COEUR d’ALENE — Kootenai County property owners who are unsatisfied with their 2022 value assessments have just a few weeks to appeal. Property values have reportedly skyrocketed in Kootenai County, where some residential property owners have learned that the assessed values of their homes has increased by hundreds of thousands of dollars in one year.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Growing the STEM continues to grow

COEUR d’ALENE — For Lake City High School student Polina Epshtein, serving as a Growing the STEM student board member this past year has taught her she is capable of great things. Initially, Epshtein doubted the difference she could make for younger students. “I’m only in high school,...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Legals for June, 7 2022

INVITATION TO BID NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the Lucky Pines Corporation, will receive sealed Bids at the office of ACE Solutions, LLC, 609 N. Calgary Court, Suite 7, Post Falls, Idaho until June 14, 2022 at the hour of 1:00 p.m. local time, for the purpose of furnishing all materials, labor, equipment, and skill required for the construction of Lucky Pines Site Improvements, and incidental items, for said Owner, as is more fully described and set forth in the Plans and Specifications. Bids will be opened at ACE Solutions, LLC on June 14, 2022, at the hour of 2:00 p.m. local time and read aloud. The Work consists of all labor, skill, and materials required to properly construct the improvements. Major components of the unit price contracts include: General construction consisting of the construction of Water Main, Fire Hydrants, Service Meters, and valving. Construction of Sewer Main, Manholes, and Services. Construction of a new private road. Saw cutting, trenching, backfill and paving existing streets to bring back to present condition. De-commissioning of existing water and sewer systems. Commissioning of new water and sewer system, including connections at existing residences. Temporary water and sewer mains and services as necessary. Demolition of two existing structures: sewer lift station and storage building. Grading, smoothing, and paving for new street. Alternate #1 allows for the removal of any asbestos concrete piping that may be present. Bidders may obtain project documents from Ace Solutions' Plan Room; http://acesolutionsplans.pro/. Digital files are available to bidders at no cost. Printed documents are available, at bidders' expense, by choosing the "Order Prints" option. Prospective bidders MUST add themselves to the "Bidders" list at Ace Solutions' Plan Room. Any questions or interpretations required should be directed in writing to: ACE Solutions, LLC, 609 N Calgary Court, Suite #7, Post Falls, ID 83854 or electronically to info@acesolutions.pro. Please contact planroom@abadanplancenter.com with questions regarding the plan room. All Bidders are invited to be present at the public opening of the Bids. CDA LEGAL 8824 AD#535619 MAY 24, 31, JUNE 7, 2022.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Society
Coeur d'Alene Press

CDA PD statement on June 11 law enforcement

Over the past several weeks there has been a lot of information and disinformation surrounding the events taking place downtown on June 11, 2022. The Police Department has fielded many inquiries about these events and while it would be inappropriate to comment about operational strategies or officer deployments, we would like to provide the following information to our community:
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

'Normal' housing market on horizon

COEUR d’ALENE — The once screaming hot Idaho housing market seems to be losing its steam. “I think we're headed toward a more normal market,” said Chad Oakland with Northwest Realty Group. According to Redfin, a real estate brokerage, 41% of Boise home sellers dropped their prices...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Bruce E. Vickerman, 79

Colonel Bruce E. Vickerman, Retired USAF ~ Always an Officer and a Gentleman!. Bruce died Dec. 23, 2021, in Kennewick, Wash. Bruce was born in Wallace, ID on Dec. 7, 1942. He was raised in Wallace, ID and after graduating from high school, he continued his education at the University of Idaho where he graduated with a degree in business administration and accounting. He later earned his master’s degree in business management from the University of Arkansas.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Cd'A PD releases statement regarding downtown events

The Coeur d’Alene Police Department issued a news release and statement Tuesday in advance of two events taking place Saturday in downtown Coeur d’Alene. Pride in the Park is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Coeur d’Alene City Park, and the Panhandle Patriots Riding Club is holding an event at 3 p.m. at the Avista Pavilion in McEuen Park.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

"We're having a baby!"

Primal isn’t necessarily the way most mothers would describe themselves, but for Casey Vincent, that word is now worn as a beautiful badge of honor. When the Shoshone County woman woke up Friday morning, she was pregnant and began her day as such. By the end of the day, she was no longer pregnant and had lived one of the wildest days that any of us could ever experience.
SHOSHONE COUNTY, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Signing photos June 7, 2022

Courtesy photo Coeur d'Alene High senior Alysha Villelli recently signed a letter of intent to play soccer at NCAA Division III Willamette University in Salem, Ore. Seated from left are Marissa Villelli, sister; Susan Villelli, mom; Alysha Villelli; Tony Villelli, dad; and Vanessa Villelli, sister; and standing, Mike Randles, Coeur d'Alene High principal.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Trustees ready to interview NIC president finalists

The North Idaho College Board of Trustees has scheduled special meetings to conduct interviews with final candidates for the President of North Idaho College. The interviews will take place as scheduled below in the Edminster Student Union Building, Driftwood Bay Room. Thursday, June 9 at 4 p.m. with Dr. Samuel...
COLLEGES

Comments / 0

Community Policy