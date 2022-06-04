ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rathdrum, ID

Mock DUI reminds Lakeland students: Don't drink and drive

Coeur d'Alene Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLakeland High School seniors received a grim reminder of the dangers of drinking and driving as they witnessed the annual mock DUI driver fatality Friday morning. Staged by Northern Lakes Fire District with Lakeland High, Rathdrum Police Department, Idaho...

cdapress.com

Comments

Coeur d'Alene Press

First responders honored

COEUR d’ALENE — First responders don’t do what they do for the accolades. “We do it because we feel called to help people,” said Erik Loney, a firefighter and paramedic with the Coeur d’Alene Fire Department. But sometimes the awards come anyway. Loney was among...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Nationwide Report

1 person injured after a motorcycle crash in Spokane Valley (Spokane Valley, WA)

On Tuesday, one person suffered injuries following a two-vehicle collision in Spokane Valley. As per the initial information, the motorcycle crash took place on Valleyway Avenue and Mullan Road. The preliminary investigation showed that the driver of the van was heading east on Valleyway when they pulled over at the stop sign. As the driver went north to cross Mullan, the van slammed into the motorcycle.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

Body recovered from Lake Pend Oreille

SANDPOINT Bonner County Sheriff's officials have identified the individual whose body was found at City Beach Tuesday morning as Gary Bonser, 40, of Sagle. Sandpoint Police responded to a report at 11:36 a.m. on Tuesday of a juvenile fishing off the pier at Sandpoint City Beach who had hooked onto the clothing of a deceased male adult, located about 15 feet off the end of the Statue of Liberty pier.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
Big Country News

North Idaho man Killed in Saturday Head-On Collision

COEUR D'ALENE - Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision that occurred just before 2:33 pm on Saturday, June 4th, in Bonner County. The crash occurred on State Highway 57 near mile post 21, just south of Priest Lake. A 41-year-old male, from Priest River, Idaho, was driving a gray 1998 Mazda pickup, northbound on State Highway 57, when he went left of center and entered the southbound lane.
News Radio 1310 KLIX

One Killed in Head-on Crash Near Priest Lake

PRIEST LAKE, Idaho (KLIX)-A 41-year-old man died in a head-on crash Saturday afternoon near Priest Lake. According to Idaho State Police, the man from Priest River was driving a gray late 90s Mazda pickup north on State Highway 57 when he went over the centerline on a curve and collided with a newer Ford F150 pulling a trailer. The driver of the Ford, a 57-year-old man from Coeur d'Alene had been wearing a seat belt. ISP said the driver of the Mazda was not wearing a seat belt. The Bonner County Sheriff's office and Priest Lake Fire Department responded to the crash to assist.
PRIEST RIVER, ID
KTVB

North Idaho woman gives birth at a boat check station on I-90

Primal isn’t necessarily the way most mothers would describe themselves, but for Casey Vincent, that word is now worn as a beautiful badge of honor. When the Shoshone County woman woke up Friday morning, she was pregnant and began her day as such. By the end of the day, she was no longer pregnant and had lived one of the wildest days that any of us could ever experience.
SHOSHONE COUNTY, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Pair suspected in Friday burglary

SANDPOINT — Two Bonner County residents are being implicated in the early-morning robbery Friday of the Hoodoo Creek Cafe and Market. One suspect, Joanna Ruth Holderman, 26, is detained at the Bonner County Jail while the other suspect, a male, has yet to be booked into jail or charged in connection to the burglary.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Charges recommended in 2012 reclassified murder of Spokane woman

SPOKANE, Wash. — Charges are being recommended in the reclassified murder of a Spokane woman.  Spokane Police want to charge Robert G. Davis, 52, with first-degree murder in Kala Williams’ death. Williams’ body was discovered near Lindeke Street and 14th Ave on May 13, 2012. Investigators believed she was murdered somewhere else, then dismembered and put into bags by the...
SPOKANE, WA
pullmanradio.com

Trailer Home In Princeton Damaged By Fire

A trailer home in Princeton was damaged by fire on Sunday morning. The Latah County Sheriff’s Office reports that a parked vehicle caught fire at a residence on Reynolds Road and eventually spread to the trailer home damaging the exterior of the building. Potlatch Volunteer Firefighters were called to the scene around 11:30 and put out the flames. No one was hurt.
PRINCETON, ID
KTVB

Man killed in head-on collision in Bonner County

BONNER COUNTY, Idaho — A Priest River man was killed Saturday following a head-on collision on State Highway 57 in Bonner County, Idaho State Police (ISP) reported. The collision occurred near mile post 21, when the 41-year-old driver in a 1998 Mazda pickup traveling northbound, crossed over into the southbound lane.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Cd'A PD releases statement regarding downtown events

The Coeur d’Alene Police Department issued a news release and statement Tuesday in advance of two events taking place Saturday in downtown Coeur d’Alene. Pride in the Park is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Coeur d’Alene City Park, and the Panhandle Patriots Riding Club is holding an event at 3 p.m. at the Avista Pavilion in McEuen Park.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KHQ Right Now

Motorcycle crash in Spokane Valley results in fatality

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley Police Department is on scene of a vehicle v. motorcycle crash off the 12000 block of east Mansfield, between Houk Rd. and Discovery Pl. According to a release, a caller reported a male motorcycle rider appeared to be unconscious and wasn't breathing. Spokane Valley...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

Legals for June, 7 2022

INVITATION TO BID NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the Lucky Pines Corporation, will receive sealed Bids at the office of ACE Solutions, LLC, 609 N. Calgary Court, Suite 7, Post Falls, Idaho until June 14, 2022 at the hour of 1:00 p.m. local time, for the purpose of furnishing all materials, labor, equipment, and skill required for the construction of Lucky Pines Site Improvements, and incidental items, for said Owner, as is more fully described and set forth in the Plans and Specifications. Bids will be opened at ACE Solutions, LLC on June 14, 2022, at the hour of 2:00 p.m. local time and read aloud. The Work consists of all labor, skill, and materials required to properly construct the improvements. Major components of the unit price contracts include: General construction consisting of the construction of Water Main, Fire Hydrants, Service Meters, and valving. Construction of Sewer Main, Manholes, and Services. Construction of a new private road. Saw cutting, trenching, backfill and paving existing streets to bring back to present condition. De-commissioning of existing water and sewer systems. Commissioning of new water and sewer system, including connections at existing residences. Temporary water and sewer mains and services as necessary. Demolition of two existing structures: sewer lift station and storage building. Grading, smoothing, and paving for new street. Alternate #1 allows for the removal of any asbestos concrete piping that may be present. Bidders may obtain project documents from Ace Solutions' Plan Room; http://acesolutionsplans.pro/. Digital files are available to bidders at no cost. Printed documents are available, at bidders' expense, by choosing the "Order Prints" option. Prospective bidders MUST add themselves to the "Bidders" list at Ace Solutions' Plan Room. Any questions or interpretations required should be directed in writing to: ACE Solutions, LLC, 609 N Calgary Court, Suite #7, Post Falls, ID 83854 or electronically to info@acesolutions.pro. Please contact planroom@abadanplancenter.com with questions regarding the plan room. All Bidders are invited to be present at the public opening of the Bids. CDA LEGAL 8824 AD#535619 MAY 24, 31, JUNE 7, 2022.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

CDA PD statement on June 11 law enforcement

Over the past several weeks there has been a lot of information and disinformation surrounding the events taking place downtown on June 11, 2022. The Police Department has fielded many inquiries about these events and while it would be inappropriate to comment about operational strategies or officer deployments, we would like to provide the following information to our community:
COEUR D'ALENE, ID

