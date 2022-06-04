Fire burn bright in title tilt

LEWISTON — Not even an almost 13-hour rain delay could extinguish the Fire.

Four years after winning its first national title in 2018 and half a day after a thunderstorm halted the game in the seventh inning Thursday evening, Southeastern battered Lewis-Clark State 11-5 to win the Avista NAIA World Series on Friday morning at Harris Field.

It was a heartbreaking ending for the third-seeded Warriors (58-7), who were playing for their first national title since 2017 and handed Southeastern just its fourth loss of the season 10-9 in Thursday’s first game to force the winner-take-all finale.

For the Fire (59-4), it was elation. And it was a longtime coming for a top-seeded team that was also the top seed last year and was the would-be favorite in a COVID-canceled 2020 tournament.

“It’s the best feeling you could acquire in the game of baseball. I think anybody would say that,” said Fire third baseman Sam Faith, who had three hits, three RBI and a run in the game. “There’s some guys who have been here with me since two years ago on this team and we’ve been chasing it ever since that COVID season.

“We’ve lost guys, we’ve gained guys and this is the best team I’ve ever seen put together.”

What started as a 6-5 ballgame quickly unraveled for the Warriors after Friday morning’s restart.

SEU had the bases loaded with no outs and had already scored a run in the inning when the storm pushed the game back a day.

An uncharacteristic fielding error by LCSC shortstop Riley Way turned a could-be double play into a Faith run and it kept the bases loaded with no outs. It was an omen of things to come.

A Shamir Morales single brought home another run. Then, a throwing error was charged to L-C first baseman Luke White on a toss to home plate that bounced off the outstretched glove of catcher Justin Mazzone, scoring two more runs.

LCSC ace Trent Sellers helped end the carnage with a fly out, a pickoff throw that resulted in a chase-down tag out and a strikeout of Fire star and tournament MVP Brian Fuentes. But not before SEU scored six runs and stretched its lead to 11-5.

The Warriors couldn’t muster another run the rest of the way.

“That’s a really, really good team; (a) really well-coached team, obviously,” Southeastern coach Adrian Dinkel said of the Warriors. “Makes it a heckuva a lot more difficult beating a home team on their field, but also it obviously brings a lot of satisfaction. You can say you’re one of the few that’s actually done that.”

Aiden Nagle had two hits and two RBI to pace LCSC. Pu’ukani De Sa — who was a hero in LCSC’s 10-9 defeat of Southeastern, going 4-of-4 with three runs and three RBI — added a rare metal broken-bat single that plated one of the team’s five runs in the fifth.

For the Fire, Faith hit 3-of-5 and Gary Lora added a 4-of-5 line with three runs, including a home run.

Southeastern was no stranger to adversity this tournament. Here’s a recap: They needed a Faith walk-off homerun to beat Georgia Gwinnett 9-7 in their opener, they scored four ninth-inning runs to beat LSU Shreveport 8-4 and they needed a Morales walk-off single to beat Tennessee Wesleyan 8-7 in extra innings.

That’s two walk-off wins and three total ninth-inning victories, and that doesn’t even include Southeastern’s near ninth-inning comeback in the loss to the Warriors. So it’s no wonder the Fire were unfazed when they were told to go to sleep and pick up the title game in the morning.

“I said: ‘Got to bed and get locked in for 45 minutes of the best baseball you could possibly play,’ ” Dinkel said of his message to his team Thursday night. “They took it seriously, got some quick food, went to sleep and now we’re here.”

SEU’s championship win also avenged a loss to LCSC in last year’s tournament that sent the Fire back to Florida.

“This last game here, it was all or nothing — everybody knew that — and all we did is pass the torch and everybody did their part,” Faith said. “It was small hits here, big hits there but everybody did their part and passed the torch and we got it done today.”

With that, Faith and the Fire will pass the torch on to next year’s group as national champions.

LEWIS-CLARK STATE SOUTHEASTERN

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Way ss 4 1 1 0 Broyles cf-lf 4 0 0 0

Nagle rf 4 0 2 2 Guadalupe rf 3 2 1 2

Linscott cf 5 0 1 1 Fuentes lf 5 1 1 0

White 1b 4 0 0 0 Lora 1b 5 3 4 1

Mazzone c 4 0 0 0 Faith 3b 5 1 3 3

Threlfall dh 3 1 2 0 Nunez ss 5 1 2 1

Seamons lf 4 1 1 1 Marcano 3b 3 1 0 0

Davis 2b 3 1 1 0 Diewart dh 3 1 0 1

Sa 3b 3 1 1 1 Cabrera c 2 0 0 0

Morales c 2 0 2 1

Mella pr-cf 0 1 0 0

Totals 34 5 9 5 Totals 37 11 13 9

Lewis-Clark State 000 050 000—5 9 3

Southeastern 013 010 60x—11 13 0

Lewis-Clark State ip h r er bb so

Spagnuolo 2.2 6 4 4 0 2

Blackman (L, 5-3) 3.1 4 3 3 2 5

Day 0 1 2 1 1 0

Chavarria 0 1 2 0 0 0

Sellers 2 1 0 0 0 1

Southeastern ip h r er bb so

Gilliespie 4 4 5 5 1 5

Munroe 2.2 4 0 0 0 3

Torres (W, 3-0) 1.1 1 0 0 0 1

Voacolo 1 0 0 0 0 2

Attendance — 2,520.

