Dissmore’s announces sale to Rosauers

Zach Wilkinson/Daily News After 85 years in business, Dissmore’s IGA will be selling its store to Rosauers Supermarkets. According to a social media post from Dissmore’s, the store is set to be closed for extensive remodeling but will remain open to clear out inventory until the end of July. Zach Wilkinson/Daily News

At the corner of Stadium Way and Grand Avenue, Dissmore’s IGA has been a part of the Pullman community since the first half of the 20th century. Having been in operation for 85 years, the store has become a Pullman landmark, watching Washington State University grow and seeing parts of the town develop around it.

The store has been sold to Rosauers Supermarkets, Dissmore’s announced on its Facebook page Friday. The space will undergo extensive remodeling this August to prepare for its new life as a Rosauers store.

In the meantime, Dissmore’s will be clearing out its inventory from now until the end of July, offering patrons discounted groceries and sales. They have recently started their liquidation process, as the store will close permanently July 31.

The local grocery store was started in 1937 by the Dissmore family, who ran it for three generations. In the late ’90s, it was purchased by a primary vendor, taking the store off the Dissmore family’s hands. It wasn’t until 2006 that the current owners, Archie and Shelley McGregor, purchased the store, giving it its last run.

The McGregors have since decided to close the store after running it for 16 years because of facility maintenance and remodeling costs.

“Pullman deserves a nice store in town and at my age, it doesn’t make good business sense for the cost of a major remodel,” Archie McGregor said. “(Rosauers) is a good fit for both the community and as well with their surrounding stores.”

The McGregor’s wanted another small, local business to take over the space. Rosauers is a family-started business, opening their first location in Spokane during the Great Depression. With locations in Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Washington, the company is a Pacific Northwest business.

The Dissmore’s store has been involved in the community and its owners try to give back to Pullman, whether that be hosting community events or helping organizations. Currently, the store is partnered with local companies such as Kamiak Coffee in Moscow, Wilson Banner Ranch in Clarkston, Joseph’s Grainery in Colfax and Killian Korn in Othello.

Archie McGregor said Rosauers has always shown they are involved with the community they are in, and once the grocery store reopens, he hopes to see them giving back to Pullman.

After the remodel, Rosauers will offer reemployment opportunities to current staff and offer new positions to people in the area.

After the liquidation process is final, Shelley McGregor will continue to work at Gritman Medical Center. Archie McGregor said his focus right now is on getting the store closed and taking care of his employees.

