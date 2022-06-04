ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blissfield, MI

Lindsay talks on departure from Blissfield boys basketball

By Doug Donnelly, The Daily Telegram
The Daily Telegram
The Daily Telegram
 5 days ago
BLISSFIELD – Kyle Lindsay won’t coach the Blissfield boys basketball next season after all.

Lindsay, the former Adrian College head men’s basketball coach, was hired in March to coach the Royals following the resignation of Gary Sullivan. Lindsay was on the job for about two months and had set up a summer schedule of workouts, practices and camps but resigned last week to return to college basketball.

Lindsay called the decision the best one for his family.

“I was really looking forward to working with the kids at Blissfield,” Lindsay said in a statement. “They have great kids and will continue to succeed. I was presented with a tremendous opportunity that was certainly unexpected.”

Blissfield athletic director Ryan Walentowski said the search has already started for a new head coach.

“Coach Lindsay made a move that gets him closer to his family and Blissfield Community Schools, nor me, would ever look negatively toward someone for making a decision for their family,” Walentowski said. “We wish coach Lindsay the best of luck.”

Walentowski said the summer workouts set for this month will go as planned. When the new coach is hired, the schedule can always be adjusted.

“We will work diligently to find a qualified candidate that will move our program in the right direction and serve our student-athletes in a positive manner,” he said.

Sullivan stepped down about a week after the season came to an end in the districts for the Royals, ending a 9-12 season.

Lindsay played both basketball and football at Adrian College, earning all-league honors as a punter for the Bulldogs football team. When his eligibility ran out, he asked Adrian College men’s coach Buck Riley if he could coach basketball with him.

He made a couple of coaching stops before becoming an assistant at Trine University, where he will be coaching next. In 2016 he was hired at Adrian College to be the men’s head coach. He coached the Bulldogs to their first-ever MIAA tournament championship. He coached at Adrian College until February of the 2020-21 season and went 49-68 overall.

