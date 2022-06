Earmarking the extraordinary growth that Solotech has experienced in recent years, the company has announced the opening of its massive new facility in Nashville, Tennessee. Covering more than 120,000 square feet of space, Solotech’s new Nashville facility is a powerful picture of what the company has become, and a clear indication of where it’s headed. The global leader in AV and entertainment technology has been expanding, not only in its long-time role as a powerhouse in live production, but also as a Top 10 AV system integrator in North America across the Corporate, Worship, and Transportation sectors.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 5 DAYS AGO