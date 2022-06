In April nearly 100 University faculty members and leaders came together to celebrate the 2022 Provost’s Awards. Made up of three categories—Teaching Awards, Research Awards, and Awards for Scholarly Activity—each focuses on outstanding achievements in the classroom and beyond. Hosted at the Lakeside Village, the event provided the opportunity for members of the University community to gather to celebrate for the first time since December 2019.

