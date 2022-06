Americans across the country are set to get another round of free money soon, in the form of everything from tax rebates to stimulus checks, gas cards, and more. The giveaways and handouts, almost exclusively from state governments, come as US inflation remains stubbornly high — although, that said, the month of April did see an ever-so-slight deceleration in the rate of consumer price growth. The federal government, meanwhile, has stopped sending out stimulus checks. So any such effort to continue putting free money into people’s hands needs to come from states and cities, which is exactly what we’re seeing right now.

INCOME TAX ・ 27 DAYS AGO