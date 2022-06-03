Cindy Kendrick — UPDATED

Mickey Lynn Kahn, 73, South Whitley, died at 1:56 p.m. June 5, 2022, at his home. He was born March 23, 1949. He married Linda Kirk on Jan. 7, 1993; she survives. He is also survived by his daughters, Melisa (Ben) Grant, South Whitley, Heidi (Don) Long, Middleville, Mich. and Racheal (Rob) Weber, Savannah, Ga.; stepchildren, Dwayne (Amy) Little, Chattanooga, Tenn., Dale (Dawn) Little, Wilmington, N.C., Donna Dale, Columbia City; 13 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; siblings, Christine (Daryl) Johnson, Huntington, Cynthia (Lenard) Coburn, Columbia City and Henry “Hank” (Deborah) Kahn, Ashland, Ky.
Comments / 0