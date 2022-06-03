ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warsaw, IN

Cindy Kendrick — UPDATED

By Stasia Hudak
 4 days ago

Cindy Kendrick, 66, Warsaw, died Thursday, June...

Billy Rose Jr. — PENDING

Billy F. Rose Jr., 43, Warsaw, died Thursday, June 2, 2022. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
WARSAW, IN
Larry Zea — UPDATED

Larry W. Zea, 63, Warsaw, died Sunday June 5, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. Born Oct. 22, 1958, in Indiana, Larry was the son of Lawrence and Clara Zea (Nix). He worked for Wildman Linen up until his retirement. Larry enjoyed music, dancing, coffee and watching Game Show Network. He loved to watch people and traffic. He could sit for hours and just observe. He was a spectator more than a participator.
WARSAW, IN
Jennifer Niblette

Jennifer Niblette, 50, Warsaw, died Saturday, June 4, 2022, in Warsaw. She was born Jan. 14, 1972. She married James Niblette; he survives. She is survived by three children, daughters, Dana and Annya Niblette, both of Nappanee; son, Zander Niblette, Nappanee; parents, Jamie and Bernice Frederick, Corruna, Mich; and three brothers, James (Chalesse) Frederick, Dave (Shelly) Frederick and Bryce Frederick.
WARSAW, IN
Lowell Gene Showalter — UPDATED

Lowell Gene Showalter, 80, Cromwell, died May 23, 2022, at his home. He was born Feb. 4, 1942, in Sturgis, Mich. to Stahly and Fern (Hooley) Showalter. Lowell married Cindy Lee McBride on July 12, 1975. Lowell is survived by his wife, Cindy; sons, Steve (Marlo) Showalter, Goshen and Jeremy...
CROMWELL, IN
Evaney Hisey

Evaney Hisey, 17, Warsaw, died Monday, June 6, 2022, at her residence. She was born March 16, 2005, in Warsaw, to Brent and Lana Hisey. She attended Warsaw Community High School. She worked for Richards Restaurant in Warsaw. Evaney loved animals especially manatees and dreamed of being a veterinarian technician. She was known to have an incredible big heart. She enjoyed music, Abba and Queen being two her favorites. Her hobbies include drawing, playing video games and going camping.
WARSAW, IN
Darrell Wayne Baker

Darrell Wayne Baker, Warsaw, passed away from a recent illness at 1:38 a.m. on Monday, May 30, 2022, at I.U. Health University Hospital in Indianapolis, at the age of 69. He was born on July 4, 1952, in Hazard, Ky., to Harriet Faye (Mullins) Baker and Boyd Baker. On Sept. 16, 1989, he was married to Kathy Lynne Blighton, and they shared the next 32 years celebrating anniversaries, birthdays, holidays, births and everything in between before she passed away on Jan. 7, 2022.
WARSAW, IN
Judy Hartup — UPDATED

Judy Elzora Hartup, 79, Pierceton, died Friday, June 3, 2022, at her home with care and love from her family. Judy was born April 30, 1943, in Rochester, spending her childhood in Akron and attending Akron High School. On Dec. 12, 1969, she married the love of her life, Ed...
PIERCETON, IN
Gabriel Rhodes — PENDING

Gabriel Rhodes, 26, Warsaw, formerly of Milford, died Sunday, June 5, 2022, at home. Arrangements are pending with Owen Family Funeral Home.
WARSAW, IN
Marlene Walls

Marlene Kay Walls, 83, Warsaw, died June 5, 2022. She was born June 8, 1938. She married Danny Walls in 1974; he survives. She is also survived by a daughter, Sheryl Ball; stepson, Richard (Cindy) Walls; stepdaughter, Sue Walls; eight grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren. A celebration of life...
WARSAW, IN
Alicia Grossman

Alicia Ann Grossman, 59, Elkhart, died Thursday, June 2, 2022, at her home. She was born March 14, 1963. She is survived by her father; three children, Ryan (Ericka) Williams, Elkhart, David (Julia) Grossman, Milford and Karissa (Sean) Cale, Goshen; eight grandchildren; and three siblings, Marilyn Morange, Sarasota, Florida, Robert Holcomb, Goshen and Greg Howell, Tennessee.
ELKHART, IN
Amanda ‘Amie’ Gall

Amanda Leigh “Amie” Gall, 42, Rochester, died Saturday, May 28, 2022, at her residence. She was born Sep. 13, 1979. She is survived by her father, Richard Gall, South Whitley; mother and devoted step-dad, Sharon and Troy Mikesell, Athens; four beautiful children, Gage (Anna DuBois) Bower, Winamac, Gavin Shambarger, Rochester, Greyson Gall, Athens and Gemma Denton, Rochester; sisters, Leslie Ranstead, South Bend and Heather (Ashley Bashop) Mikesell, South Whitley; one granddaughter; and her paternal grandparents, Harold and Martha “Marty” Gall, South Whitley.
ROCHESTER, IN
Andrea Castro — PENDING

Andrea V. Castro, 84, Warsaw, died at 12:33 a.m. Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Kosciusko Community Hospital, Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home.
WARSAW, IN
Mickey Kahn

Mickey Lynn Kahn, 73, South Whitley, died at 1:56 p.m. June 5, 2022, at his home. He was born March 23, 1949. He married Linda Kirk on Jan. 7, 1993; she survives. He is also survived by his daughters, Melisa (Ben) Grant, South Whitley, Heidi (Don) Long, Middleville, Mich. and Racheal (Rob) Weber, Savannah, Ga.; stepchildren, Dwayne (Amy) Little, Chattanooga, Tenn., Dale (Dawn) Little, Wilmington, N.C., Donna Dale, Columbia City; 13 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; siblings, Christine (Daryl) Johnson, Huntington, Cynthia (Lenard) Coburn, Columbia City and Henry “Hank” (Deborah) Kahn, Ashland, Ky.
SOUTH WHITLEY, IN
Max Reavis Jr. — UPDATED

Max W. Reavis Jr., 57, Milford, died unexpectedly Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in his home. Born Feb. 21, 1965, in Warsaw, he was one of the four children of Max Reavis Sr. and Shirley (Himes) Reavis. Early in his career, he worked for Frontline Manufacturing and later stayed home with his family. In 2017, he married his love, Lacey Shook.
WARSAW, IN
Kathleen ‘Katie’ Kistler

Kathleen E. “Katie” Kistler, 94, Syracuse, formerly of Big Lake, died at 4:18 p.m. Friday, June 3, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Syracuse. She was born April 29, 1928. She was born Owen Kistler on June 26, 1948; he preceded her in death. She is survived by...
SYRACUSE, IN
Don Holle — UPDATED

Don M. Holle, 92, Grace Village Retirement Community, Winona Lake, died at 10:00 a.m. Friday, June 3, 2022, at Grace Village Health Care. He was born June 5, 1929. He married Zoan Fike in 1953; she preceded him in death. He married Donna Metzger on April 16, 1994; she survives.
WINONA LAKE, IN
Gary Patterson

Gary E. Patterson, 64, Culver, died June 1, 2022, at home. He was born Oct. 4, 1957. He married Roxanne Kelly in 1984; she survives. He is also survived by his father, Gary Patterson, Sevierville, Tenn; daughters, Kelly Langley, Rochester and Jennifer (Matthew) Smith, Leiters Ford; son, Matthew Patterson, Nashville, Tenn.; sister, Lisa (Ronald) Gholston, Sevierville, Tenn.; and three grandchildren.
CULVER, IN
Barbara ‘Joann’ McBride

Barbara “Joann” McBride, 90, Wabash, died at 9:38 a.m. Sunday, June 5, 2022, at Parkview Wabash Hospital. She was born Jan. 2, 1932. She married Barton Rees McBride on June 5, 1964; he preceded her in death. Grandstaff-Hentgen Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.
WABASH, IN
Arizona Sears — UPDATED

Arizona (Prater) Sears, 89, Wabash, formerly of Silver Lake, died Saturday, June 4, 2022, at her home. She was born Dec. 15, 1932. She was married to Erman Dotson for over 50 years; he preceded her in death. She married Clifford Sears in June 2009; he preceded her in death.
WABASH, IN
Donna J. Swick

Donna J. Swick, of Warsaw, died on Wednesday, June 2, 2022, at the age of 61. Born in Winchester, on Jan. 28, 1961, she was the daughter of Alfred and JoAnne McCord (Holden). S. Survivors include her son, Nick (Heather) Shepherd; five grandchildren; two brothers, Norman McCord and Mike McCord,...
WARSAW, IN

