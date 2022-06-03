Cindy Kendrick — UPDATED

Darrell Wayne Baker, Warsaw, passed away from a recent illness at 1:38 a.m. on Monday, May 30, 2022, at I.U. Health University Hospital in Indianapolis, at the age of 69. He was born on July 4, 1952, in Hazard, Ky., to Harriet Faye (Mullins) Baker and Boyd Baker. On Sept. 16, 1989, he was married to Kathy Lynne Blighton, and they shared the next 32 years celebrating anniversaries, birthdays, holidays, births and everything in between before she passed away on Jan. 7, 2022.

