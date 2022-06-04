ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

What Jay Johnson, LSU players said after stunning rally: 'Big fan of that 8th inning'

By Jeff Nowak
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YirOG_0g0Hapje00

LSU baseball looked dead in the water, but it turned out there was a rope in there to hold after all.

After entering the bottom of the 8th inning trailing Kennesaw State 11-4, the Tigers broke out an all-time great rally, driving in 10 runs and flipping the script in a 14-11 Tigers victory.

“Wow. Big fan of that 8th inning," first-year coach Jay Johnson said after the game, vastly underplaying just how fan-friendly it was.

“A lot of people talk about character and culture and competitiveness and that was all of that on display," he continued. "I’m really proud of these guys for sticking with it."

Scroll below for more quotes from Jay Johnson, Dylan Crews and others after the massive win.

━━
MORE FROM JAY JOHNSON

"We don’t win the game if Devan [Fontenot] doesn’t come in and settle the game. It’s the best performance out of him this year when we really really really needed that. With Dylan [Crews], I’ve never been so confident that a player was going to get a big hit in my entire life than when he walked up to the plate. We’d love to sit around and celebrate it because it’s a win that should be celebrated, but we’ve got to get ready to go tomorrow.”

LSU is scheduled to face regional host Southern Miss at 6 p.m. in the winner's bracket.

━━
DYLAN CREWS ON GO-AHEAD DOUBLE

“Honestly I’m just still in shock of what just happened. When you’re down by that much and all of a sudden you’re just able to string hits together and then look at the score board and you're two and one runs away from tying the game. It changed for me when Trey got that single up the middle. I feel like it really gave us a chance to go out and finish it.”

━━
KENNESAW STATE HEAD COACH MATT COE

“Honestly, it’s never over until it’s over. We’ve had some situations in the past here where we’ve had trouble finishing games. We try to pile on as much on as when we can and that’s why we stayed aggressively offensively throughout the game. We try to score as much as we can to widen the gap and give us a cushion for the end of the game.”

━━
OWLS RELIEVER JACK MYERS

Myers was the hero of the game for Kennesaw State until the wheels fell off. He ate up 5.1 innings and had thrown more than 100 pitches when he left the game amid LSU's 10-run 8th inning, striking out 7.

“The whole plan going in was to attack, but I gave them free passes and free bases and that got us into some trouble there at the end.”

━━
DEVIN FONTENOT ON SHUTDOWN APPEARANCE

When Devin Fontenot's outing started, it could've been called mop-up duty. The Tigers were down 11-4, and an extended outing was necessary to extend the bullpen. But Fontenot's 3.1 shutdown innings are what ultimately allowed the Tigers to rally for the victory.

“I think I was mechanically and mentally right tonight. I just wanted to give our team a chance. Coming into a ballgame like that, if I don’t do well, we don’t win. I knew I had it in me and I just wanted to perform the best for my team.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
City
Kennesaw, GA
Kennesaw, GA
College Sports
Local
Georgia College Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
Local
Louisiana College Sports
Baton Rouge, LA
College Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
Kennesaw, GA
Sports
City
Baton Rouge, LA
Luay Rahil

The richest person in New Orleans

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year, to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu#Big Hit#College Baseball#Kennesaw State#Tigers#Dylan Lsb Crews Rsb
WJTV 12

Contraflow: What to know for 2022 hurricane season

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – As hurricane season begins, leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) are reminding Mississippians of contraflow protocol. Contraflow protocols would be initiated in the event of a powerful hurricane on the Gulf Coast. Protocols could also be initiated if the greater New Orleans area faces a mandatory evacuation due to […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
wbrz.com

2 lanes blocked after wreck on Mississippi River Bridge

BATON ROUGE - Traffic backed up for a mile late Saturday night after a wreck on the Mississippi River Bridge. According to traffic reports, the accident happened on westbound I-10 around 9:45 p.m. and blocked the right two lanes. No more information about the crash or injuries was immediately available.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
NCAA
cenlanow.com

Brief incident at Mall of Louisiana sends some shoppers scurrying

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A fire alarm sounded at the Mall of Louisiana Thursday (June 2) evening, but officials later confirmed that neither smoke nor fire was found. Some shoppers were asked to leave certain areas of the mall shortly before 6 p.m., but representatives with St. George Fire confirmed that an investigation into the incident yielded no reason for concern.
LOUISIANA STATE
Taste of Country

Randy Owen’s Mother, Martha Owen, Has Died

Alabama lead singer Randy Owen is grieving the loss of his mother today. Martha Alice Teague Owen died on Thursday morning (June 2) after a short illness. A note from Alabama's team reveals that the 90-year-old Owen matriarch was surrounded by family in Fort Payne, Ala., when she died. She leaves behind Randy and his two sisters, Reba Patterson and Rachel Carroll, as well as extended family.
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
17K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy