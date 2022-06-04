Nesi’s Notes: June 4

Happy Saturday! This is Eli Sherman , filling in for Ted on his weekend column — you can send your takes, tips and trial balloons to esherman@wpri.com and follow me on Twitter and on Facebook .

1. It’s June, and that means the legislative session is officially in the homestretch. Sharon Reynolds Ferland and her team of House budget crunchers are putting together the final touches of the state’s next tax-and-spending plan. Lawmakers, lobbyists and advocates, meanwhile, are mapping out strategies to get their legislative wish-lists across the finish line. So, what do the next few weeks look like? Barring any unforeseen events, keep an eye out for the House Finance Committee to unveil its version of the state budget next week, giving us a look at how Democratic leaders plan to spend well over $1 billion in ARPA and surplus funds. That will tee up a final budget the week after, leaving one final week if necessary for other legislative priorities. (In an election year, Assembly leaders typically aim to end session prior to lawmakers needing to file papers to run for re-election; that filing period begins June 27.) Of course, it’s always possible something could throw off that timeline, and end-of-sessions are always full of surprises – as was made apparent last week when House Speaker Joe Shekarchi and Senate President Dominick Ruggerio issued a joint statement saying they were committed to passing “meaningful gun reform” this year. Gun reform is a perennial issue on Smith Hill, but the statement signaled the issue has jumped to the top of the priority list following a recent spate of mass shootings in Buffalo, Uvalde, and Tulsa. That has also made State House ground zero for gun debate, with reform advocate Sydney Monstream-Quas of the R.I. Coalition Against Gun Violence calling for the passage of several bills , including one that bans high-capacity magazines. But Second Amendment advocates and NRA members are pushing back, calling the legislative initiatives a “ knee-jerk ” reaction to the tragedies. “They’re not going to stop evil people,” said Brenda Jacob , president of the Rhode Island Revolver and Rifle Association. It remains to be seen what gun bills will actually end up making it out of committee for floor votes, but word from the State House is that “everything is on the table.”

2. Rhode Island of course isn’t the only place where mass shootings have again spurred fierce debate around gun issues. In Washington, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is pushing a slate of reform measures, and she’s called for a vote on Congressman David Cicilline ’s Active Shooter Alert Act – to create something akin to an Amber alert for mass shootings – along with the assault weapons ban bill that he’s filed each year since 2015. Following Pelosi’s announcement, former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords ’s PAC endorsed a slate of U.S. House lawmakers, including Cicilline, calling them “gun safety champions.” Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse criticized the NRA, saying the reason why more progress hasn’t been made in Congress is because “we have many colleagues who heel to the NRA’s direction and bidding.” Congressman Jim Langevin , meanwhile, was one of 131 lawmakers to sign onto a letter to House leadership demanding action. “From Uvalde to Buffalo to Parkland to Sandy Hook, there isn’t a city, town or neighborhood in this country that hasn’t been impacted by gun violence,” wrote the lawmakers. Elsewhere on Capitol Hill, Sen. Jack Reed is urging the Senate to confirm President Biden nominee Steven Dettelbach to lead the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives – a position that’s been vacant since former director B. Todd Jones left in 2015. “The American people deserve to have someone leading the ATF who is accountable and committed to enforcing our gun laws,” Reed said.

3. The spate of recent mass shootings has spurred activity at all levels of government. Governor McKee , R.I. State Police Col. Darnell Weaver and Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green said this week they would make funds available to address any potential school safety issues identified during routine walkthroughs examining security measures. A day later, Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza called on a Nathanael Greene Middle School principal to be fired, alleging administrators didn’t immediately call 911 after a report of a possible gun at the school. As Steph Machado first reported, no weapon was ultimately found, but an internal police memo showed Providence police were not informed more than an hour after an administrator thought they saw a gun. An unloaded gun had been found at the school just a month earlier.

4. Outside of the gun debate, the biggest news in state government this week came Thursday when Interim Health Director Dr. James McDonald announced he’s stepping down and leaving Rhode Island to be closer to family in upstate New York . McDonald is the latest high-ranking health official to leave state government, following former Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott and COVID-response chief Tom McCarthy , who both left earlier this year. Nonetheless, McDonald said the exodus isn’t creating a leadership vacuum, telling me the department has always been “much bigger than one person.” Governor McKee echoed the statement Friday, saying the department has “a real strong bench,” and that he planned to announce the specifics of a transition plan next week.

5. Dr. McDonald’s departure creates an obvious challenge for the McKee administration: how to find another qualified physician to fill an important role at one of the state’s most important departments. Highly qualified doctors could typically earn far more money working outside of state government, especially in Rhode Island, and McKee is likely to face a bruising campaign, meaning there’s no guarantee the hire will have the same boss in six months. A less obvious challenge, however, is that McDonald also runs the state’s Board and Medical License and Discipline – a key behind-the-scenes regulatory position that will also need to be filled.

6. On the other side of the gubernatorial race, GOP candidate Ashley Kalus has hired Evan Gillissie as her campaign manager. Gillissie worked for Allan Fung during the 2014 and 2016 election cycles.

7. Tracking a few key endorsements this week: Seth Magaziner earned the backing of Rhode Island SEIU State Council. Nellie Gorbea was endorsed by Carpenters Local Union 330. And Providence mayoral candidate Brett Smiley received the support of fellow Democrat Michael Solomon , who dropped out of the race last month. Interesting historical fact about Smiley and Solomon: the duo ran against each other in 2014. At the time, Smiley dropped out of the race and endorsed then-candidate Jorge Elorza , saying it was important that “people like Mike Solomon and Buddy Cianci don’t have an opportunity to succeed in our city.” This week, Smiley said his opinion of Solomon has changed because they’ve since been able to work together personally.

8. U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo headlined a fundraiser Friday evening for Brett Smiley , who worked as director of administration under Raimondo when she was governor. As a cabinet member, Raimondo is allowed to attend the local political event. But she can’t be listed as “Commerce Secretary,” meaning her title isn’t anywhere to be found on material advertising the event . (My colleague Chelsea Jones reports Raimondo declined to comment on a new MarketWatch report that suggests she could replace Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen after the midterms.) Smiley is running for mayor against fellow Democrats Gonzalo Cuervo and Nirva LaFortune . The latter is slated to open a new campaign office this weekend on Broadway.

9. Speaking of Providence, here’s a dispatch from my Target 12 colleague Steph Machado : “Providence voters head to the polls on Tuesday to decide whether the city should borrow $515 million to deposit into the pension fund, which has an unfunded liability of more than $1 billion. ( Double-check your polling place here .) The debate over how to solve the pension problem has loomed over Mayor Elorza’s entire tenure at City Hall, and this latest proposal came out of a working group he convened last summer. On Friday’s taping of Newsmakers , we invited Rhode Island Public Expenditure Council CEO Mike DiBiase and Republican National Committeeman Steven Frias to make the case for and against the bond question. ‘It’s the best option available to the city given their circumstances,’ DiBiase argued, saying the city has few options because it’s ‘virtually impossible’ to change the benefits for current retirees. Frias countered, ‘This pension bond will be a financial bomb for the city of Providence if this passes. I understand the city of Providence has problems with its pension. But adding half a billion dollars in debt to that pension problem is just double the trouble.’ In additional to voter approval, the bond needs authorization from the General Assembly before moving forward. The House passed the enabling legislation in a party-line vote this week, and the Senate Finance Committee is expected to take the bill up next week as long as it wins the green light from voters on Tuesday.”

10. Here’s a dispatch out of Boston federal court from Target 12 managing editor Tim White : “Sitting in a courtroom at U.S. District Court in Boston this week, I was reminded just how frustrating the rules forbidding cameras inside a federal courtroom truly are. As a clerk read a jury’s decision that Louis Coleman , of Providence, was guilty of kidnapping and murdering 23-year-old Jassy Correia from outside a Boston nightclub, several of the victim’s family members screamed out as years of emotion spilled out. It was an indescribable moment, joy and sorrow both erupting all at once. Yet minutes later, standing on the sidewalk outside the courthouse, I could only describe to our viewers what I had witnessed — which in my opinion did not do the moment justice. I have been inside courtrooms countless times in my career and have found, for the most part, federal court proceedings are generally efficient and a good example of taxpayer money at work. But the judiciary’s own antiquated rules – governed by the U.S. Supreme Court – have for decades choked off the public’s ability to witness it in action. Especially in contrast to the dumpster fire of a trial that was Depp v. Heard — which took place in a state court in Virginia — federal courtrooms are often the venues for impactful cases that affect large swaths of the public. We caught a glimpse last year when, due to the pandemic, the public corruption trial of former Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia was streamed live on Zoom from federal court in Boston. One needed only look at the ‘participants’ tab at the bottom of the screen every day to see just how important this was to the people of that city; hundreds sat through hours of testimony and a mountain of evidence that ultimately convinced a jury the young upstart had broken the trust of the voters he was supposed to serve. Now, as the pandemic hopefully begins to release its grip, federal courtrooms across the country are returning to their 18th-century policies, despite the fact that taxpayers have paid handsomely for the 21st century technology to wire a courtroom with cameras. Connecting those courtrooms to the outside world once again would show people firsthand what it sounds like when a family feels justice was finally served.”

11. The Pawtucket soccer stadium project is now estimated to cost $41 million more than expected , a nearly 50% increase compared to original estimates. And Pawtucket Mayor Don Grebien and Fortuitous Partners’ Brett Johnson are hopeful the state will pony up an additional $30 million in tax increment financing to help move the project forward. On Friday, Commerce spokesperson Brian Hodge described the financial gap as “significant,” adding, “We believe we need to consider this request carefully to ensure that every additional taxpayer dollar is necessary and that the investment continues to be a good deal for Rhode Islanders.” Commerce is expected to meet to discuss the deal on Monday.

12. The soccer stadium development could emerge as a hot-button issue in the race for state treasurer, where state Commerce Secretary Stefan Pryor recently entered the fray . Pryor will likely campaign on his role bringing together a deal to redevelop the long-defunct Superman building in downtown Providence. But he also played a key role in negotiating the increasingly expensive Pawtucket development, which could put him in the crosshairs for criticism from fellow Democratic candidate James Diossa and GOP candidate James Lathrop . At the same time, Diossa is a former mayor of Central Falls, and may be hesitant to criticize a project in his backyard.

13. Pawtucket Rep. Carlos Tobon still hasn’t showed up for a legislative session since this monthslong Target 12 investigation came out on May 5 . The R.I. Ethics Commission is expected to review a complaint against the lawmaker in executive session on Tuesday.

14. A second lawsuit has dropped in the naked “fat test” scandal tied to former coach Aaron Thomas in North Kingstown; former athletic director Keith Kenyon , who’s one of several people named in both lawsuits, resigned from a Cape Cod school .

15. Interesting article considering the truck toll case currently under consideration in federal court in Providence: Washington, D.C., is “ poised to require owners of vehicles weighing over 6,000 pounds to pay an annual $500 vehicle registration fee, almost seven times the cost to register a modest sedan” because of the negative effects caused by larger vehicles.

16. Good luck to all of the New England Emmy nominees this weekend. A full list can be found here .

17. Our meteorologist T.J. Del Santo is celebrating 25 years at WPRI 12 . Bravo!

18. Finally, a big congratulations to my colleagues Ted Nesi and Kim Kalunian , who are celebrating the birth of their wonderful baby girl, Samantha. We couldn’t be happier for the entire family.

